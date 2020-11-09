Left Menu
Virtual roadshow on India's cybersecurity R&D capabilities to provide platform to academia, research institutes, PSUs

Trying to provide a platform to academia, research institutes and PSUs to exhibit their cybersecurity research, prototype and products, National Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security Technology Development and Product Entrepreneurship hosted Cybersecurity R&D roadshow, a statement said here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

It is a joint initiative of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Ministry ofElectronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The virtual roadshow brought together key government stakeholders such as MeitY, NCSC, leading academic institutions like IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Jammu, IIT Delhi, user organisations like CDAC, BARC, CSIR and multinational firms such as Crowstrike, IvyCap Ventures on one platform. The exhibition, comprising of 20 leading research projects in the area of cybersecurity by CDAC, BARC, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Dhanbad, BITS Pilani, among others.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, said, "R&D has always been a very important part of MeitY's programs and schemes. New technologies like blockchain, 5G are flowing in and represent new areas that cybersecurity researchers must look at. We encourage some of the R&D outcomes to get tried out within our system." Further, in a special address, Lt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India, said, "As a nation, we are spending 1 per cent of our GDP for Cybersecurity R&D out of which the private sector is spending only 0.3 per cent. The largest R&D centers of global companies are in India, yet the research spending remains low."

"Collaborative and Public-Private Partnerships are needed, and there is a lot ofscope for it. We need to lay focus on the R&D efforts for creating results," he added. Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI, pushed for a multi-stakeholder collaboration between governments, industry, research institutions and innovative startups are needed for developing the country's cybersecurity capabilities." (ANI)

