BRIEF-Ryanair Says Calls On UK Transport Minister To Reverse Aircrew Quarantine Restrictions On Flights To/From Denmark

Ryanair Holdings PLC: * RYANAIR -HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED BY UK DEPARTMENT. OF TRANSPORT THAT ITS CREWS CANNOT OPERATE FLIGHTS TO/FROM DENMARK WITHOUT 14-DAY QUARANTINE UPON RETURN TO UK

* RYANAIR - HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO CANCEL ALL FLIGHTS TO/FROM DENMARK WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT UNTIL 14-DAY AIRCREW QUARANTINE IS REMOVED * RYANAIR -CALLS ON UK TRANSPORT MINISTER TO REVERSE AIRCREW QUARANTINE RESTRICTIONS ON FLIGHTS TO/FROM DENMARK Source text : https://bit.ly/2I9uRKQ