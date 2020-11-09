Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa Barge Owners' Association seeks immediate solution to mining stalemate in state

It also urged the government to immediately resume mining activities in the state to revive the SME industry, which will protect livelihoods of mining dependents in the entire value-chain. The barge owners have collectively incurred a loss in excess of Rs 500 crore in the last 30 months and the debts are further rising because of their inability to repay the instalments, the Goa Barge Owners' Association said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:50 IST
Goa Barge Owners' Association seeks immediate solution to mining stalemate in state
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The Goa Barge Owners' Association on Monday appealed to the government to help barge owners affected due to the mining ban in the state and prepare a congenial and debt-free atmosphere. It also urged the government to immediately resume mining activities in the state to revive the SME industry, which will protect livelihoods of mining dependents in the entire value-chain.

The barge owners have collectively incurred a loss in excess of Rs 500 crore in the last 30 months and the debts are further rising because of their inability to repay the instalments, the Goa Barge Owners' Association said in a statement. The state of Goa is the only state with a unique logistics infrastructure for movement of iron ore from mines to ports.

The entire cargo for exports is transported by barge through waterways. This is the most economical and environment friendly mode of transportation. This channel involves trucks, jetties, and barges, in that order. Iron-ore mining, in the state had helped build a small and medium enterprises (SME) of truckers, machine and owners of river barges.

These SMEs took huge loans from various public and private sector banks as well as cooperatives to set-up their businesses and earn their livelihoods, the statement said. Sudden closure of mining in March 2018 in the state through a Supreme Court order has led shut-down of these small businesses and their assets are lying idle and getting rusted for the last 30 months, it added.

Presently, all these businesses and their families are witnessing a bleak future as there has not been any clear direction from the Government on resumption of mining. Various money lending companies are also harassing as now the barge owners' have sold their personal assets and are not in a capacity to repay the loans, the association said.

"We had 304 barges in the state before mining was banned by the Apex Court of India. Today, we are left only with 105 barges and these are also getting worn out because we do not have any money for their maintenance. People working in the 'Rs 1,300 crore worth industry', in the current situation, have no money to feed their families," Goa Barge Owners' Association President Atul Jadhav said. "We are pleading to the central and the state government for immediately resume mining in the state so that our equipment get utilised and the labour employed gets the livelihood," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Melorra sees revenue bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels; expects up to 15 pc jump in FY21

Melorra - a lightweight online fine jewellery brand - on Monday said its revenue is bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels and expects up to 15 per cent jump in 2020-21 from about Rs 100 crore achieved last year, on sharp revival in demand a...

Ind vs Aus: Kohli to play one Test, Rohit to skip ODIs and T20Is

India skipper Virat Kohli will be missing three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia, the BCCI confirmed on Monday. Kohli has been granted paternity leave and as a result, he will be featuring in just the opening Test of th...

As African penguin population dwindles, researchers plan new colony

South African researchers plan to release scores of abandoned, hand-reared African penguin chicks at the Western Capes De Hoop nature reserve, boosting efforts to start a new breeding colony of the seabirds at risk of extinction.The only pe...

MTC nets over Rs 5.50 lakh in two months as fine

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has collected in excess of Rs 5.50 lakh as fine from over 4000 commuters travelling without tickets or necessary concession passes, ever since bus services in the city were resumed in September. The MT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020