Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melorra sees revenue bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels; expects up to 15 pc jump in FY21

Melorra - a lightweight online fine jewellery brand - on Monday said its revenue is bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels and expects up to 15 per cent jump in 2020-21 from about Rs 100 crore achieved last year, on sharp revival in demand after lockdown curbs were lifted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:01 IST
Melorra sees revenue bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels; expects up to 15 pc jump in FY21

Melorra - a lightweight online fine jewellery brand - on Monday said its revenue is bouncing back to pre-COVID-19 levels and expects up to 15 per cent jump in 2020-21 from about Rs 100 crore achieved last year, on sharp revival in demand after lockdown curbs were lifted.       Inspite of the pandemic hampering operations in the first quarter of this fiscal, the Bengaluru-based startup has been receiving significant orders after August on its online platform for lightweight and budget jewellery that it offers mostly below Rs 50,000 range, it said.       The four-year old firm expects good sales on Dhanteras on November 13 and Diwali as the company is receiving lot of enquiries from across India, it added.       Speaking to PTI, Melorra Founder and CEO Saroja Yeramilli said: "We have grown 20 times in terms of orders from April to October of this year. We see very strong demand in Diwali."     The company had achieved a peak in its revenue in February 2020 just before the lockdown. In the current month, Melorra is hoping to bounce back to that level, she said.     "Last fiscal, we achieved a revenue of about Rs 100 crore. We will actually post 10-15 per cent growth inspite of COVID-19 curbs hampering operations in Q1. But Q2 onwards, we are seeing very good demand," she added.       Melorra CEO said the strong demand was due to two reasons. One was the security of online shopping without stepping out of home in the pandemic and preference for lightweight jewellery in lower budgets because of high gold rates.      Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengalure are major markets for the company. "But we are seeing a lot of traction coming from West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as well," she said.       A lot of first-time buyers who never purchased online are buying on the Melorra platform. The company is adding 30-50 new towns every month, she said and observed that the spurt in demand after lockdown curbs were lifted was "eye opening".     "The financial distress that was in April-June period has reduced to a large extent. I won't say it has gone completely but things are definitely bouncing back strongly," Yeramilli said.     Some companies are giving hikes and reversing salary cuts and have started hiring in a big way, she said, adding that Melorra too has reversed the salary cuts and is hiring people.     Even jewellery brands like Tanishq have posted good sales. People are spending "selectively" on jewellery along with consumer goods and electronics, she said.     Yeramilli said the company is attracting more consumers because it delivers to every single pincode in India with cash on delivery facility, offers quality certificates for gold (18,22 and 24 carat) and diamonds besides the return and life time exchange policy.     "All this has ensured that consumers from small towns buy from us. Over 50 per cent orders are coming from tier 3 and 4 cities and rural towns. The orders from small towns have rapidly risen after unlocking of COVID-19 curbs," she said.     Since inception, Melorra has raised USD 35 million, of which USD 12.5 million was raised in September. Much of the funds is being used for technology innovation, hiring people and brand marketing efforts.     The company, which was promoting its brand awareness through digital channels, recently launched its first TV campaign with actress Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Four children killed in mudslide near Bhopal

Three girls and a boy died and two other children were injured on Monday in a mudslide near a drain here, police said. Seven children, aged between seven and 12 years, had gone near the nullah to dig out yellow mud to colour homes for Diwal...

Flipkart Grocery sets up warehouse in Lucknow, to create over 500 direct jobs

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of its first grocery fulfilment centre in Lucknow that will create over 500 direct jobs. Spread across an area of nearly 50,000 sq ft, the facility will support Flipkarts ability to deli...

Mumbai: 2 from UP held with country-made pistols

Two men from Uttar Pradesh werearrested allegedly with two country-made pistols from CottonGreen area in Mumbai, police said on MondayAnwar Illahi and Inam Alvi were caught on Sunday withthe firearms and 12 bullets by a team of the Anti Ext...

Biogen plunges 30% after FDA panel votes against Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Incs shares slumped about 30 on Monday as the drugmakers chances of getting a regulatory approval for its experiment Alzheimers treatment suffered a blow after a panel of experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020