Civic volunteer dies after being hit by bus in Malda

A civic volunteer died in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday after being hit by a speeding bus, police said. Bapan Rajak, who was on traffic duty at the Rabindra Avenue area in English Bazar town in the morning, was hit by the private bus, which was coming from Manikchak, they said.

He was rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said. The bus first hit an e-rickshaw and then knocked off Rajak, they said.

The bus has been seized, and its driver and helper held. A passenger of the e-rickshaw was also injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.