Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wounded Libyan fighters watch Tunis peace talks with cautious hope

"Use people who do not want anything for themselves from the world," he said, showing the scar on his tattooed flank where the bullet exited. Like many Libyans, Obaidi is sceptical that the talks will yield a long-term solution to Libya's near decade of chaos and bloodshed despite a nationwide ceasefire agreed last month.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:50 IST
Wounded Libyan fighters watch Tunis peace talks with cautious hope
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

From his wheelchair in Benghazi, Rami Obaidi has some advice for the delegates starting talks in Tunis on Monday over Libya's political future, including national elections and a new transitional authority.

The 24-year-old fighter in the Libyan National Army (LNA) took a bullet through one lung and lost a leg and both hands to a mortar shell during an assault on Tripoli that ended in June. "Use people who do not want anything for themselves from the world," he said, showing the scar on his tattooed flank where the bullet exited.

Like many Libyans, Obaidi is sceptical that the talks will yield a long-term solution to Libya's near decade of chaos and bloodshed despite a nationwide ceasefire agreed last month. Libya has been split since 2014 between rival factions in the west, held by the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), and the east, home to Khalifa Haftar's LNA. Both are backed by foreign powers.

Muataz al-Farjani, another wounded LNA fighter, said he feared the influence of Turkey, which backs the Tripoli-based government. In Tripoli, some also fear the LNA's backers Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

"We went (to fight) for the sake of our homeland. We want a better life," Farjani said. After one of the bloodiest bouts of the warfare that has roiled Libya intermittently since 2011, Libyans are weary. The United Nations, which has brokered the talks, hopes that will spur the sides to agree a solution.

The LNA's assault on Tripoli lasted 14 months, killing and maiming both fighters and civilians caught in bombardment. It worsened living standards, leading to protests this summer. On the other side of Libya, across the frontline from Obaidi and Farjani in Benghazi, a group of women in the western port city of Misrata protested against a lack of state help after losing husbands or sons to the fighting.

Hawa al-Ramli's husband was killed at the start of fighting in 2011. "Ten years later it's the same endless cycle," she said. "We want reconciliation, but with the knowledge that there are people who must be held accountable by the law."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Belgian COVID-19 cases hit half a million, but signs of a peak emerge

The total of COVID-19 infections recorded in Belgium has hit half a million, according to data released on Monday, but the country may be past the peak of its second wave of coronavirus as the number of people in hospitals is decreasing slo...

Not the result we wanted but extremely proud of you guys: Warner bids goodbye to IPL 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH had only three wins against their name from the first nine games but the team turned the tide after registering five wins in a row to bounce back in the tournament. However, SRH lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi...

INSTANT VIEW-Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the ...

Man arrested for setting afire minor girl in UP

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting a minor girl on fire in the Dubhar area here, police said on Monday. He set the girl 15 afire Friday night after she rejected his sexual advances, Station House Officer of Dubhar police s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020