Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal CM forms 4-member panel to monitor highway proj work

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday formed a panel to monitor the progress of work for upgrading a two-lane highway into a four-lane one, and asked its members to coordinate with the implementing agency to ensure a portion of the road gets ready by March.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:02 IST
Arunachal CM forms 4-member panel to monitor highway proj work

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday formed a panel to monitor the progress of work for upgrading a two-lane highway into a four-lane one, and asked its members to coordinate with the implementing agency to ensure a portion of the road gets ready by March. Chairing a review meeting of PWD (highway zone) officials, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) representatives and the project contractor, Khandu said the committee, while monitoring the NH-415 project every day, should also liaise with government agencies.

The four-member panel has PWD Chief Engineer (design and planning) Atop Lego, joint secretary to the chief minister, Kangki Darang, officer on special duty (OSD) to Khandu, Lham Tashi, and consultant Pradeep Mehta as members. The highway, once constructed, will connect Itanagar with Assam's Biswanath Chariali district on one side and Lakhimpur on the other.

Khandu urged contractor T K Engineering to immediately "overhaul men and machinery deployed for construction of the stretch from Chandranagar to Papu-Nallah". He asked the construction agency to immediately increase the number of labourers at the site.

"Common people are suffering a lot. Therefore, we are not going to accept any excuses. Complete the stretch before March 2021," the CM stated. He suggested the implementing party to draft a work- chart every 10 days so that targets are met at micro level.

State Home Minister Baman Felix, who also present at the meeting, said that his department was fully committed to the project and would provide all help to the contractors. "On behalf of the home department, I assure you security and protection round the clock. In return, you just have to complete the project at hand by deadline," Felix told the officials.

T K Engineering CMD Rotu Techi admitted that work on the highway stretch -- from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah -- suffered delay due to the COVID-induced lockdown and the prolonged monsoon season. He, however, gave assurance that labourers from Bihar and Jharkhand were being brought in, and the stretch, barring an underpass and two bridges, would be ready before March.

Khandu had recently announced at a public function that he would relinquish his post if the portion of the highway is not completed by March next year..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economy

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that an announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would deliver a vital boost of confidence to the economy.Im not close enough to know how credible t...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020