Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha transport employees to get pending salaries before Diwali

Employees of the MSRTC, which is one of the biggest road transport undertakings in the county with a fleet of over 18,000 buses, have not received their salaries for the last three months due to the closure of services in the COVID-19 lockdown. Addressing a press conference here, state transport minister Anil Parab, who is also chairman of the MSRTC, said salaries of employees for a period of one month along with the advance (interest-free loan) will be disbursed today (Monday) itself.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:11 IST
Maha transport employees to get pending salaries before Diwali

In a big relief for employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state government on Monday decided to disburse their pending salaries for two months before Diwali festival, beginning later this week. Employees of the MSRTC, which is one of the biggest road transport undertakings in the county with a fleet of over 18,000 buses, have not received their salaries for the last three months due to the closure of services in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing a press conference here, state transport minister Anil Parab, who is also chairman of the MSRTC, said salaries of employees for a period of one month along with the advance (interest-free loan) will be disbursed today (Monday) itself. "The salary of another (second) month will be settled before the Diwali festival," he said.

He said a request has been made to the state government to pay the pending salary of the third month. Parab also appealed to the employees against taking any extreme steps like committing suicides.

The MSRTC has suffered losses as its revenues in the form of fare from passengers took a hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, the MSRTC services were resumed with the full capacity.

Parab said the MSRTC has suffered a loss of Rs 3,000 crore, but the expenses incurred on salaries, maintenance of buses, fuel and redevelopment of bus stands kept piling up. He further said though the MSRTC started operating buses with the full capacity from September 20, people are avoiding travel in its buses due to fear of COVID-19, which has badly affected the MSRTC's bus operation.

"The MSRTC used to ferry 65 lakh passengers daily (before the lockdown), but currently only 13 lakh passengers travel on its buses. The (current revenue) is only Rs 7 crore compared to Rs 22 crore of the pre-pandemic period," the minister said. He also expressed hope that the MSRTC's operation will become normal soon as the number of passengers is going up everyday.

Parab said the MSRTC is also trying to increase its earnings through other sources like transporting goods, setting up petrol pumps, and through remodelling of tyres at its plants. "But we need funds and the state government should bail out the transport corporation," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...

BoE's Haldane hopes vaccine news will be game-changer for economy

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he was hopeful that an announcement of a breakthrough in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine would deliver a vital boost of confidence to the economy.Im not close enough to know how credible t...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020