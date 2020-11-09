Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, Google Pay

Citing various factors, the regulator said it was of the "prima facie view that said conduct of Google amounts to imposition of unfair and discriminatory condition, denial of market access for competing apps of Google Pay and leveraging on the part of Google, in terms of different provisions of Section 4(2) of the Act". The probe has been ordered against five entities -- Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:15 IST
Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, Google Pay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay as well as Google Play's payment system. Google Pay is a popular digital payments platform while Google Play is the app store on its Android ecosystem.

"... the Commission is of the prima facie view that the Opposite Parties have contravened various provisions of Section 4 of the Act... These aspects warrant a detailed investigation," it said in a 39-page order. The watchdog has ordered a detailed probe by its Director General (DG), which is the investigation arm, for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to Google Pay.

Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant market position. The Commission is of the prima facie view that the market for apps facilitating payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) appears to be a distinct relevant market for the assessment of allegations in the present matter, the order said.

According to the regulator, it is of "the prima facie view that said conduct of Google amounts to imposition of unfair and discriminatory condition, denial of market access for competing apps of Google Pay and leveraging on the part of Google, in terms of different provisions of Section 4(2) of the Act." On the issue of mandatory use of Google Play's payment system for paid apps and in-app purchases (IAPs), CCI said it was of the "prima facie view that mandatory use of application store's payment system for paid apps & in-app purchases restricts the choice available to the app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice especially considering when Google charges a commission of 30 percent (15 percent in certain cases) for all app purchases and IAPs." Considering that Play is the dominant source of downloading apps in the Android OS (90 percent of the downloads) and its condition requiring use of the application store's payment system for paid apps and IAPs, it appears that Google controls the significant volume of payments processed in this market, the order said. "The resultant market power being enjoyed by Google due to its grip over Android ecosystem apparently resulted in 'allegedly' high commission fee of 30 percent," it added.

Indian app developers have been voicing concerns over Google's move to charge 30 percent commission on paid apps and IAPs. Many such developers have said that Google cannot force domestic app developers/ owners to sell digital services by compulsory use of its billing system. According to the watchdog, it appears that such an allegedly high fee would increase the cost of Google's competitors and thus might affect their competitiveness vis-a-vis Google's own verticals.

"Such a policy of the application store may disadvantage its competitors in the downstream markets, such as music streaming, e-books/ audiobooks etc. If the application developers, in response, raise their subscription fees to offset these costs or remove/ reduce premium/ paid subscription offers for users, it may affect user experience, cost and choice. "Such conditions imposed by app stores limit the ability of the app developers to offer payment processing of their choice to the users for app purchases as well as IAPs... the Commission is of prima facie view that imposition of such condition is unfair in terms of Section 4(2)(a) of the Act," the regulator said.

Various pleas of Google like offering a secured system and necessity of Play's billing system can be appropriately examined during investigation, it added. Google Pay has been integrated with 'intent flow' methodology whereas other UPI apps can be used through 'collect flow' methodology. Both flows involve the user transitioning from Play to the UPI payment app and back again. "This transition is automated in the intent flow, whereas the same is required to be manually undertaken by users in the collect flow. Based on the above, prima facie it appears that user experience while using Google Pay would be different/ better as compared to using other UPI based apps.

"This difference has the potential to shift users towards adopting Google Pay over other UPI based payment apps," CCI said, adding that it becomes critical to examine whether such difference in the process favored Google Pay to the disadvantage of other competing apps. Citing various factors, the regulator said it was of the "prima facie view that said conduct of Google amounts to imposition of unfair and discriminatory condition, denial of market access for competing apps of Google Pay and leveraging on the part of Google, in terms of different provisions of Section 4(2) of the Act".

The probe has been ordered against five entities -- Alphabet Inc, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google India Digital Services Pvt Ltd. In 2018, CCI had penalized Google for anti-competitive practices in the Indian market for online search..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 25,271 coronavirus cases, 356 deaths - health ministry

Italy has registered 25,271 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, down from 32,616 on Sunday. The ministry also reported 356 COVID-related deaths, up from 331 the day before.The number of reg...

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party claims resounding election win in Myanmar

Myanmars ruling party claimed a resounding victory on Monday in the countrys second parliamentary election since the end of strict military rule, based on its own unofficial tally of votes.Sundays election was viewed as a referendum on the ...

‘Super typhoon’ Goni: UN, partners seek $45 million in immediate relief

Response efforts have been underway since the Typhoon, known locally as Rolly, struck the archipelagic nation on 1 November, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Disaster caused by TyphoonRolly requires a coordinated response combi...

Maha Governor releases former minister Rajendra Darda's book

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released the book Majhi Bhint My Wall authored by former Maharashtra minister of education Rajendra Darda at Raj Bhavan here. The book is a compilation of Dardas selected Facebook posts p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020