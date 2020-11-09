Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beaten down bank, airline stocks soar on hopes of game-changing vaccine

French real estate group Klepierre and Unibail rose 36% and 22% respectively. The S&P 500 jumped 4% to record highs at the open but the Nasdaq, home to the world's biggest technology stocks, such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple which greatly benefited from consumers change in behaviour, made only modest gains of 0.5%.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:16 IST
Beaten down bank, airline stocks soar on hopes of game-changing vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of banks, oil, and travel companies soared on Monday after Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, prompting investors to shift bets to beaten-down cyclical names from stay-at-home winners. Sectors that had been the most hit by lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19 made spectacular moves as traders rushed to price what could be a game-changer for markets after months of being roiled by the pandemic.

By the same token, stocks seen as safe havens since the coronavirus started its worldwide deadly spread, sustained heavy losses, such as conferencing platform Zoom Video which or UK food delivery champion Ocado. "It's a game-changer because the possibility of a vaccine makes it possible to envisage reopening the economy in 2021 and a strong and sustainable recovery", said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

"A lot of investors were waiting and positioned for this", he added, noting that Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election had also lifted a lot of the uncertainty clouding markets recently. Europe's banking index, plagued by low-interest rates and the fear of widespread defaults in the corporate world, made its biggest one-day jump since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2011, gaining 10.9%.

French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas led the way, up 18% and 14.5% respectively. On Wall Street, JP Morgan and Bank of America were up over 10% in early trades.

European airlines, hard hit by travel restrictions induced by the pandemic, rallied hard, with BA owner IAG, rising close to 40%. Earlier, Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps told an online airport industry conference that Britain was making "good progress" with a plan to allow COVID-19 tests to shorten a 14-day quarantine period for those returning from abroad.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which was already up after Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election, jumped 4.5% to its highest since March. Relief was also palpable in commercial real estate with the prospect of malls welcoming hordes of consumers again. French real estate group Klepierre and Unibail rose 36% and 22% respectively.

The S&P 500 jumped 4% to record highs at the open but the Nasdaq, home to the world's biggest technology stocks, such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple which greatly benefited from consumers' change in behavior, made only modest gains of 0.5%.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 25,271 coronavirus cases, 356 deaths - health ministry

Italy has registered 25,271 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, down from 32,616 on Sunday. The ministry also reported 356 COVID-related deaths, up from 331 the day before.The number of reg...

Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party claims resounding election win in Myanmar

Myanmars ruling party claimed a resounding victory on Monday in the countrys second parliamentary election since the end of strict military rule, based on its own unofficial tally of votes.Sundays election was viewed as a referendum on the ...

‘Super typhoon’ Goni: UN, partners seek $45 million in immediate relief

Response efforts have been underway since the Typhoon, known locally as Rolly, struck the archipelagic nation on 1 November, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Disaster caused by TyphoonRolly requires a coordinated response combi...

Maha Governor releases former minister Rajendra Darda's book

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday released the book Majhi Bhint My Wall authored by former Maharashtra minister of education Rajendra Darda at Raj Bhavan here. The book is a compilation of Dardas selected Facebook posts p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020