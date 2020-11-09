Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Q2 profit up 11 pc at Rs 55.55 cr

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 11 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.55 crore for the quarter ended September

Its net profit stood at Rs 50.13 crore in the year-ago period

Total income fell to Rs 730.96 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 486.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.