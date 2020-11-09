Left Menu
24X7 Women Help Desk launched at Hyd airport

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), CEO Pradeep Panicker said :"The commissioning of this round- clock help desk will reaffirm faith and security for all women who pass through the airport as it is easily accessible and within reach if they are in need of any assistance."

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI): A 24X7 dedicated Women Help Desk was inaugurated at the International Airport here on Monday by Cyberabad Police CommissionerVCSajjanar. It will be manned by police personnel round-the-clock, which will be able to provide assistance to women in need of help or distress, a release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), the company that operates the airport, said.

The commissioning of the dedicated Help Desk for women at the airport, further strengthens the security and safety measures for women travellers, visitors and airport workforce, it said.

