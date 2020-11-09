Left Menu
AEPC launches virtual platform for exporters to exhibit garments round the year

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that exporters are informed about the features of the virtual platform. "Holding international exhibitions has become difficult due to travel restrictions related to coronavirus.

09-11-2020
Apparel exporters' body AEPC on Monday said it has launched a virtual platform for traders to exhibit their garments round the year as holding physical exhibitions at global level has become difficult due to travel restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that exporters are informed about the features of the virtual platform.

"Holding international exhibitions has become difficult due to travel restrictions related to coronavirus. To overcome this, we have set up a virtual platform to exhibit our products 24x7, 365 days a year," Sakthivel said in a statement. He said that the platform offers free flowing two-way communication between buyers and exhibitors through video call and chat facilities.

Exhibitors will have the real-time flexibility to change their products on display and have the security feature of allowing only select buyers into their stalls. "We studied the virtual platforms of several international organisations and have come up with an improved version where buyers can have a near physical experience of the exhibition," he added.

He said that usually exporters have a set of buyers from a set of countries with whom they do business, but with this platform, they can get orders from new buyers and from new countries as it is open to everyone in the world. "I expect at least 500 exporters to enrol for this virtual platform in the initial phase," he said adding exporters suggested that the platform with an annual membership of just Rs 5,000 will become an easy and economical alternative to the physical fairs, that generally used to cost above Rs 2 crore for one international event where 50 Indian apparel exporters participated.

