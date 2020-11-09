Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ocado faces second AutoStore lawsuit in UK

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado was hit on Monday with a second legal claim over patents by Norwegian robotics company AutoStore. Ocado dismissed the claim and said it would fight it. The company has only a 1.8% share of Britain's grocery market.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:09 IST
Ocado faces second AutoStore lawsuit in UK
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado was hit on Monday with a second legal claim over patents by Norwegian robotics company AutoStore. While in last month's lawsuit AutoStore alleged Ocado infringed patents, its latest action seeks to confirm that it is the inventor and rightful owner of certain patents that have been filed by Ocado.

AutoStore said the action was filed at the UK's Intellectual Property Office, which it said was standard procedure before transfer to the High Court of England & Wales. Ocado dismissed the claim and said it would fight it.

The company has only a 1.8% share of Britain's grocery market. However, its state-of-the-art technology for robotically operated warehouses has spawned partnership deals with supermarket chains around the world, underpinning a stock market valuation of over 19 billion pounds ($25 billion). AutoStore said its new claim concerned patents filed by Ocado since June 2014 relating to the methods, systems and apparatus for controlling the movement of robots in systems such as the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP).

AutoStore said Ocado filed patents covering technologies that were invented by AutoStore and claimed numerous Ocado executives as "inventors," including Chief Executive Tim Steiner. "Ocado took advantage of being our customer and having access to AutoStore's market-leading technology and then attempted to assert ownership over what it had learned from AutoStore by filing its own patents," said AutoStore CEO, Karl Johan Lier.

Ocado said AutoStore's claim had no merit. "Any suggestion that we have taken their IP (intellectual property) is absurd," Ocado said in a statement.

"These inventions are ours and we will continue to defend our intellectual property by whatever means necessary." Shares in Ocado, up 74% so far this year, were down 14% at 1505 GMT, also hit by Pfizer saying its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective. A successful vaccine could curtail a recent boom in online grocery shopping.

($1 = 0.7595 pounds)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Truck carrying paddy husk catches fire in Gondia, no injuries

A truck laden with paddy huskcaught fire on Monday afternoon on Gondia-Tirora Road nearBhagwattola village, police said, adding that the driver andhelper managed to jump to safetyIt was doused 30 minutes later, during which timetraffic was ...

DDC election: Candidates of PAGD members to fight poll on party symbols, says Farooq Abdullah

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Monday said candidates of the amalgams constituents will fight the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir on their own party symbols. Seven mai...

Rs 29.08 lakh fine on polluters in Noida, over Rs 2 cr so far

The Noida Authority on Monday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 29.08 lakh on entities, including over three dozen construction sites, that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here. The action included a major penalty wo...

Defence Minister unveils A-SAT missile model at DRDO Bhawan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled a model of Anti-Satellite A-SAT missile at the DRDO Bhawan premises, an official statement said. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Secretary, Department of Defence RD an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020