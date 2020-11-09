Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kajal Aggarwal picks up 15 pc stake in Okie Gaming, says keen to get more women on platform

It will also ramp up its headcount from the current 40 people to over 120 people in the next six months, Masand said. According to a report by Maple Capital Advisors, India's gaming industry has attracted about USD 350 million in investments from venture capital firms between 2014 and first few months of 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:31 IST
Kajal Aggarwal picks up 15 pc stake in Okie Gaming, says keen to get more women on platform

Okie Gaming on Monday said film actress Kajal Aggarwal has invested an undisclosed amount in the company to pick up 15 per cent stake and join the Mumbai-based gaming company as a strategic partner. The company will use the funds to increase the number of games on the platform and onboard talent as it aims to clock Rs 50 crore revenue by the end of the fiscal.

"The gaming industry is booming at this time and this is the right time to be part of it. I have always been a passionate gamer myself, and I hope to influence and open new avenues for women gamers in India," Aggarwal told PTI. Aggarwal, who has been part of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, had made her Bollywood debut with the 2004 Hindi film 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...'. Her first Telugu film 'Lakshmi Kalyanam' was released in 2007. She has also starred in 'Singham', 'Special 26' and Telegu film 'Magadheera'.

Okie Gaming is a real money gaming platform that will include games like Smart Housie, Fantasy Cricket, Smart Number Quiz, Ludo, Cricket, Rummy, and Smart Words. Currently available on the web, the company will soon make the Okie Gaming app available for download on Google and iOS app stores by mid-December. It will also offer 'Desi Sports League' that will focus on popular regional sports like Vallam Kali (Boat Racing, Kerala) and Dahi Handi (Maharashtra).

Jitin Masand, CEO of Okie Ventures (parent company of Okie Gaming), said Aggarwal's personal interest in gaming industry, wide reach and appeal will help the brand scale up to a much higher level. "She's an involved investor who brings a unique set of ideas and insights to Okie Gaming," he added.

Talking about the business, Masand said the company aims to clock Rs 50 crore revenue by March next year. "At any given point in time, we want to have one lakh users on the platform. Users can play these games for Rs 10-25, and win up to Rs 5,000. We will stay away from gambling kind of games.

"We have five games on the platform... We want to launch a new game every month," he said. Masand added that by the end of the March quarter, the company is targeting 5 million app downloads.

The company has already invested Rs 5 crore on the platform and intends to pump in a similar amount by February as it expands its game library. It will also ramp up its headcount from the current 40 people to over 120 people in the next six months, Masand said.

According to a report by Maple Capital Advisors, India's gaming industry has attracted about USD 350 million in investments from venture capital firms between 2014 and first few months of 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22 per cent. The Indian gaming industry is currently valued at USD 930 million and is expected to grow at 41 per cent annually, it had said. It added that by 2024, the gaming industry in India is set to be valued at USD 3,750 million.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

1 student killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak blast

Kabul Afghanistan, November 09 ANISputnik A bomb exploded in Afghanistans central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.The blast occurred at the entrance gate o...

Truck carrying paddy husk catches fire in Gondia, no injuries

A truck laden with paddy huskcaught fire on Monday afternoon on Gondia-Tirora Road nearBhagwattola village, police said, adding that the driver andhelper managed to jump to safetyIt was doused 30 minutes later, during which timetraffic was ...

DDC election: Candidates of PAGD members to fight poll on party symbols, says Farooq Abdullah

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Monday said candidates of the amalgams constituents will fight the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir on their own party symbols. Seven mai...

Rs 29.08 lakh fine on polluters in Noida, over Rs 2 cr so far

The Noida Authority on Monday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 29.08 lakh on entities, including over three dozen construction sites, that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here. The action included a major penalty wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020