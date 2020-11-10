Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

Headlines EU hits U.S. goods with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute https://on.ft.com/2IoCmNM UK High Court blocks 5-bln-pound lawsuit against BHP over Brazil disaster https://on.ft.com/36r41pE UK vaccine tsar to step down at end of year https://on.ft.com/36hG1Fm Overview - The European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday that Brussels would use retaliation rights awarded last month by the World Trade Organization to target U.S. imports into Europe with additional duties.

