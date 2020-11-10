PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU hits U.S. goods with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute https://on.ft.com/2IoCmNM UK High Court blocks 5-bln-pound lawsuit against BHP over Brazil disaster https://on.ft.com/36r41pE

UK vaccine tsar to step down at end of year https://on.ft.com/36hG1Fm Overview

- The European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday that Brussels would use retaliation rights awarded last month by the World Trade Organization to target U.S. imports into Europe with additional duties. - The UK High Court has thrown out a 5-billion-pound ($6.58 billion) lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP , brought on behalf of more than 200,000 Brazilians seeking damages from a deadly dam failure in 2015.

- United Kingdom vaccines taskforce chair Kate Bingham is to step down from her post at end of the year. ($1 = 0.7599 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)