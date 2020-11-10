Six dead in road accident in Telangana

Six people died and three injured in an accident involving two vehicles on the Outer Ring Road at nearby Patancheru on Tuesday, police said. A vehicle carrying 10 people from UP was hit by another while trying to overtake it leaving six dead on the spot, they said.

All the deceased were coming from Bengaluru. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Patancheru.

The police suspect over speeding to be the reason for the accident and are investigating..