Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dalmia Bharat Sugar reports 11 pc rise in Q2 profit; to invest over Rs 400 cr in expansion

On Monday, it was erroneously reported that total income had declined. The board has approved capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 412 crore for brownfield expansion and strategic diversion of sugar into ethanol.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:39 IST
Dalmia Bharat Sugar reports 11 pc rise in Q2 profit; to invest over Rs 400 cr in expansion

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has reported a 11 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.55 crore for the quarter ended September and announced investment of over Rs 400 crore on expansion. Its net profit stood at Rs 50.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 730.96 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 486.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. On Monday, it was erroneously reported that total income had declined.

The board has approved capital expenditure (capex) plan of Rs 412 crore for brownfield expansion and strategic diversion of sugar into ethanol. In a regulatory filing on Monday, Dalmia Bharat Sugar informed that the board has given in-principal approval to the expansion of sugar and distillery capacities. "The government of India in the recent past has given a lot of impetus on ethanol blending programme and accordingly the company plans to increase its distillery capacity to meet the increasing ethanol demand," the filing said. The overall cane crushing capacity is planned to be increased approximately by 5,000 TCD (tonnes crushed per day) and distillery production is planned to be increased around 15 crore litres from currently 8 crore litres over a period of next two-three years.

"The capital expenditure for the abovementioned expansion is estimated to be Rs 412 crore which will be financed partly by way of internal accruals and partly through debt," Dalmia Bharat Sugar said. The company has three sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 34,000 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 240 kilo litres per day and 119 MW, respectively.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha by-polls: Ruling BJD candidates leading on both seats

Bhubaneswar Odisha India, November 10 The ruling Biju Janata Dal BJD candidates are leading on both the Assembly seats in which by-polls were held in Odisha, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday. As per the ECI, BJD candidate Swarup Ku...

Uyghur body hails US decision to drop ETIM from 'terror' list

A pro-Uyghurs organisation has hailed the US administrations decision of removing East Turkistan Islamic Movement ETIM from the terror list, which Beijing used for years to justify the genocide of Uyghurs in China. Campaign For Uyghurs is d...

Rugby-Argentina itching to join Tri-Nations fray against All Blacks

Having been spectators as Australia and New Zealand traded blows in the opening weeks of the Tri-Nations, Argentina are relishing the prospect of joining the fray on Saturday when they face the All Blacks in Sydney. The Pumas have not playe...

Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of her practice session as she gears up for 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared a glimpse from her upcoming sports-drama Rashmi Rocket, as she kicks in a fascinating fitness workout from the practice field. The Pink star shared a post on Instagram, in which she is seen practising D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020