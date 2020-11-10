Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday launched 'Payout Links' for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees and vendors without collecting their bank details. Paytm Payout Links - a new initiative under Paytm Payout - also enables the receiver to exercise greater control in choosing exactly which account to receive the funds in, as well as maintain the privacy of his bank details, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:58 IST
Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday launched 'Payout Links' for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees and vendors without collecting their bank details. Payout Links offer seamless payment integration for businesses to quickly send incentives and refunds to customers through a simple payout link, a statement said. Removing the need to store thousands of bank details, the facility benefits partnered SMEs in diverse sectors such as gaming, e-commerce, retail, export and manufacturing, to transfer salaries, vendor payments, commissions and gratification instantly, it added. The sender can create Paytm Payout Links and share with the receiver. The receiver needs to open the link and is then provided a list of saved accounts such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI and connected bank accounts that can be chosen to receive money instantly. Paytm Payout Links - a new initiative under Paytm Payout - also enables the receiver to exercise greater control in choosing exactly which account to receive the funds in, as well as maintain the privacy of his bank details, the statement said. "Our objective is to empower businesses with a simple, seamless and automated process that helps in streamlining payments and help them with solutions that make business banking simple, flexible and efficient. This service helps businesses reduce cash transactions, maintain better records, avoid errors and delays," a Paytm spokesperson said.

Paytm Payout Links is extremely user friendly, intuitive and is easy to integrate with the present operations of a company, the spokesperson added. Paytm Payout is driven by APIs on Paytm for Business Dashboard to make bulk payments to bank accounts, UPI addresses, and Paytm Wallets instantly. The facility helps businesses adopt an automated payment mechanism, and has grown to process payments upwards of Rs 1,660 crore per month. Companies like Pidilite Industries, Schneider Electric and Havmor Icecreams Pvt Ltd are regular users of Paytm Payout, the statement said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UK firms invested GBP 140mn in India during pandemic-hit months: Report

The reforms introduced by the Indian government such as revising the labour laws, planned single window clearance for licence applications and other incentives have helped British firms stay bullish on investing in the country amid the coro...

J-K LG reviews security arrangements for DDC polls

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming District Development Council DDC election and asked police and other security agencies to facilitate the people for maximum participati...

Norwegian Air could grind to a halt early next year without cash boost

Norwegian Airs cash crisis could force the debt-laden budget airline to halt operations early next year, the company warned as it issued another plea for rescue funding after reporting quarterly results on TuesdayThe rapid expansion of the ...

Manipur bypolls: BJP wins 2 seats, Independent 1

BJP candidates won two seats while an Independent candidate bagged one in the by-election to four Manipur Assembly constituencies, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, officials said. BJP candidates Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Paonam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020