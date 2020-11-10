Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harley-Davidson dealers evaluating legal recourse over measly compensation

Harley-Davidson's dealers on Tuesday said they are looking at taking legal action against the US cult bike manufacturer, which in September announced exit from the country, over measly compensation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:13 IST
Harley-Davidson dealers evaluating legal recourse over measly compensation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Harley-Davidson's dealers on Tuesday said they are looking at taking legal action against the US cult bike manufacturer, which in September announced exit from the country, over measly compensation. The dealers said they are unhappy with the compensation being offered to them and due to this they are now forced to evaluate legal options. "The way we have been treated is not fair. We never expected such an outcome from a big brand like Harley-Davidson. The compensation that they are offering us is miniscule. So we are evaluating all options, including legal recourse," Rishi Aggarwal, a Delhi-based dealer, said in a press conference organised by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Arjun Bafna, another dealer, said that the US firm is offering them a very low compensation and there is no clarity on how the aftersales system would work going ahead. The US-based company is offering to dealers just Rs 1,500 per square feet, which is way too less, and that too with various riders, he said.

Another dealer from Indore cited issues with spare parts availability, and said the problems for Harley customers looking for aftersale services are going to increase going ahead. There are 33 Harley-Davidson dealers in India.

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said the dealers require a franchise protection act as the current regulations grossly favour original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) when it comes to business agreements. "We are working towards such regulation as we have seen so many companies exiting and leaving their dealer partners in lurch. It will not happen in a day, but we are determined to see it through to safeguard the future of dealer fraternity," he said.

In September this year, Harley-Davidson announced discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country. In late October, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a wide-ranging partnership for the Indian market.

As part of the deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name in the country. Besides, it will take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes. Further, Hero MotoCorp would sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network in the country.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate a...

Gerard Butler to return for fourth installment of 'Olympus Has Fallen'

Actor Gerard Butler is all set to return for the fourth installment of the Olympus Has Fallen action franchise titled Night Has Fallen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth installment will be helmed by Ric Roman Waugh which Mill...

Shopian encouter: AK rifle, pistol and grenade recovered

The Indian Army on Tuesday recovered one pistol, one AK rifle, and one grenade from the Kutpora area of Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district in a joint operation in the area. At least two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the opera...

Centre releases Rs 6,195 cr to 14 states 

The Centre has released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant. Based on the 15th Finance Commission interim recommendations, the Govt has released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states on accoun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020