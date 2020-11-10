Left Menu
Officekit HR uses KSUM's monthly investor cafe programme to raise 1 million USD

The innovative KSUM scheme helps raise funds and scale up businesses at monthly meetings that facilitate one-on-one meetings between startups and angel investors/venture capitalists. Officekit HR, which provides management software solutions, functions at Cyberpark Kozhikode, is a hire-to- retire HCM (Human Capital Management) platform with consumer- grade user experiences.

Making use of the monthly Investor Caf programme by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM),a Kozhikode based company has raised one million US dollars in a seed funding round from Expert DOJO Venture Fund II LLC of the US. The innovative KSUM scheme helps raise funds and scale up businesses at monthly meetings that facilitate one-on-one meetings between startups and angel investors/venture capitalists.

Officekit HR, which provides management software solutions, functions at Cyberpark Kozhikode, is a hire-to- retire HCM (Human Capital Management) platform with consumer- grade user experiences. It enables operations across countries and in different currencies, ensuring cost-effective assimilation of employee engagement, a KSUM release said here on Tuesday.

Expert DOJO is the largest startup high-performance center for entrepreneurs in Southern California. Officekit HR was founded by Mohammed Faizan Lanka and Haris P T, who have a combined experience of 35 years in IT.

Lanka said Officekit planned to use the fresh proceeds to scale up the companys operations across Asia-Pacific and GCC regions by hiring manpower. "We are also building up our research team in artificial intelligence and machine learning in the HR domain," he added.

Officekit HR strategic advisor Swethal Kumar led the negotiations. The company, prior to the latest capital infusion, raised USD 500,000 from various angel investors.

It has a customer base of 20 customers, including UAE- based Lulu Group, across more than 15 countries, with over 18,000 employees managed through its platform. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala Government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

