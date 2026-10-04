Delhi CM inaugurates 45 kW solar plant at Harewli Gaushala, performs 'Gau Puja'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Harewli Gaushala, where she inaugurated a newly constructed building alongside a 45 kW solar energy plant, and performed traditional rituals with her family on Sunday. Taking to X, the Chief Minister shared details of her visit, emphasising the importance of bovine care and sustainable energy.

"Today, I had the supreme fortune, along with my family, of performing the sacred fire ritual and worship, cow worship, cow donation, and fodder service at Harewli Gaushala. I spent time among the mother cows receiving special care at the gaushala and closely observed the arrangements for their service," the Chief Minister posted. Highlighting the green energy initiative at the facility, she noted, "On this occasion, the inauguration of the gaushala's newly constructed building and a 45 kW capacity solar energy plant was also conducted. This solar plant is a meaningful initiative toward connecting the gaushala to clean energy."

Underlining the cultural significance of the visit, she added, "Mother Cow embodies the consciousness of our eternal Sanatan culture. Reverence resides in cow worship, compassion in cow service, and the spirit of public welfare in cow donation. Advancing this timeless tradition of cow service and cow protection is our cultural duty." On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that the waste mountain would "end soon" as she inspected the site and reviewed the progress of waste disposal work, and said she had taken her "last selfie" with the garbage mountain at the Okhla landfill site.

CM Gupta inspected the Okhla landfill site and said that the Delhi government had cleared 100 acres of land across the city's three landfill sites in the last 1.5 years, with a large portion of the cleared area also being turned green. "The pledge our government took to eliminate the mountains of garbage.... in just 1.5 years, we have cleared 100 acres of land across our three landfill sites. A large part of it has also been turned green. Standing here at Okhla today, we can see that almost all the waste prior to January 2025 has been processed," Gupta said.

"The garbage currently piled up here is essentially fresh waste generated after January 2025, and that too is being processed round the clock. So, we are fighting on two fronts: one is eliminating waste, and the other is ensuring that the 3,000 to 4,000 metric tons of fresh waste arriving daily is processed immediately, so that new garbage mountains are not formed for future generations," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)