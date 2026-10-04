UP CM Adityanath  inaugurates 50th India Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, launches 112 projects worth Rs 1,340 cr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the 50th Golden Jubilee Edition of the India Carpet Expo in Bhadohi and laid the foundation stone for 112 development projects worth over Rs 1,340 crore in the district. Addressing the gathering in Bhadohi, Adityanath highlighted what he described as a transformation in the state's law and order, infrastructure and business environment since 2017.

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh earlier faced challenges including law and order issues, lack of infrastructure, technology and government support, while artisans and workers had limited access to basic facilities. He said, "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was associated with rioting, mafia rule, hooliganism, anarchy, curfews and policy paralysis. There were no proper market facilities, no technology and hardly any government support. Workers had no facilities, not even electricity. There were no proper roads, no security, and whatever little was available was often held back by bureaucratic obstacles. But today, the situation is completely different."

Speaking about investment in the state, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore and that projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore have already undergone groundbreaking ceremonies. "Today, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh. Groundbreaking ceremonies have already been conducted for projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore, and another Rs 7.5 lakh crore is going to be undertaken very soon," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about employment generation and said the state government has provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youths. He further announced that another one lakh young people are expected to get government jobs in the next six months. "We have provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youths, and I have a message for the Samajwadi Party members who used to plunder job opportunities meant for the youth: keep counting, for in the next six months, the UP government is set to provide government jobs to another one lakh young people. Anyone who undermines youth employment will face imprisonment and property confiscation; likewise, anyone who threatens the safety of daughters and traders will find the paths to both jail and hell wide open for them," CM stated.

Adityanath also highlighted the government's development initiatives in the state and referred to its focus on healthcare, education, local products and preserving regional heritage. "The era of ‘One District, One Mafia’ is over; it has been replaced by ‘One District, One Medical College’... The Kashi Naresh University has already been established in the Ravidas Nagar Bhadohi district, and the process for setting up a medical college is also moving forward… Development is taking place alongside the honouring of our heritage… As part of this commitment, the government has now decided to go beyond ‘One District, One Medical College’ and ‘One District, One Product’ to introduce ‘One District, One Cuisine’, meaning every district will have its own signature dish," CM added. (ANI)