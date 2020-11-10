Left Menu
Moglix expands footprint across India, sets up supply chain centres at Goa, Assam

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:09 IST
Business-to-business commerce firm Moglix is expanding its footprint across India and is now present at 35 locations with the inclusion of Goa and Guwahati. The announcement of Moglix's decision to enter new geographies in the country comes amid its push to offer digitally enabled supply chain solutions for indirect procurement to its customers in the enterprise and SME segments.

Moglix has been keeping the B2B supply chain up and running for its customers in the manufacturing sector as the economy looks to regain lost momentum ahead of the festive season of Diwali. Speaking on the developments, Moglix founder and CEO Rahul Garg said the initiatives are part of the Moglix strategy to de-risk the B2B supply chain for manufacturing enterprises and move closer to the points of manufacturing across India.

Augmenting its supply chain connectivity in western India, Moglix has established a warehouse and customer collaboration centre in the town of Nuvem, located in the district of southern Goa. Currently, Moglix is offering industrial supplies of MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) and packaging and inventory management services from its Nuvem warehouse.

Moglix's footprint in Goa enables it to partner with local suppliers in the industrial corridor of western India. The strategic proximity of Moglix warehouse in Nuvem to the industrial estates of Navem, Verna, Marcaim, and Panjim will enable just-in-time deliveries and ensure a de-risked, and cost-efficient supply chain for its customers in Goa and along the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor.

Spreading its supply chain network in the northeastern region, Moglix has now marked its presence in Guwahati and has commenced supply chain, vendor managed inventory, and warehousing operations. Sharing their plans to strengthen last-mile supply-chain connectivity in the north-eastern region of the country, a Moglix spokesperson said Assam is becoming a major hub for manufacturing for in the cement, fast-moving consumer goods, and infrastructure sectors.

The manufacturing sector in the north-eastern region of India has been historically under-served, and Moglix aims to scale up its connectivity. Earlier this year, Moglix announced its global expansion by partnering with government agencies and enterprises in the UK to strengthen the country's PPE supply chain.

