Hindustan Copper Q2 profit falls 53 pc to Rs 9 cr

Hindustan Copper on Tuesday reported 53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.47 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to Rs 294.67 crore from Rs 287.65 crore a year ago, the filing said. Hindustan Copper, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines, is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.