Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq drop as investors ditch heavyweight tech stocks

Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have flourished from this year's work-from-home shift and powered Wall Street to new heights, extended Monday's losses and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1%. The tech, communication services and consumer discretionary indexes dropped 1% each, as investors moved to sectors expected to benefit from a full reopening of the economy, such as energy and industrials .

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:00 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq drop as investors ditch heavyweight tech stocks
Representative image

The S&P 500 dropped on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic. Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp, which have flourished from this year's work-from-home shift and powered Wall Street to new heights, extended Monday's losses and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1%.

The tech, communication services and consumer discretionary indexes dropped 1% each, as investors moved to sectors expected to benefit from a full reopening of the economy, such as energy and industrials . "The rotation could be different this time because ... it is predicated on the fact that we have evidence to say things will get better," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Value-linked stocks, which tend to outperform coming out of a recession, added 4%, while growth stocks fell 0.6%. The main U.S. indexes hit new peaks on Monday as data from Pfizer Inc's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred bets of a swift economic recovery next year. Democrat Joe Biden's projected victory in the U.S. presidential election also added to the market cheer.

Biden hailed the progress on the vaccine, but urged caution saying it would be "many more months" before widespread vaccination is available. Meanwhile, daily new U.S. cases topped 100,000 for the sixth straight day. U.S. regulators on Monday also authorized emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 developed by Eli Lilly & Co, pushing its shares up by 2.2%.

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76.21 points, or 0.26%, at 29,234.18, the S&P 500 was down 14.28 points, or 0.40%, at 3,536.22. The Nasdaq Composite was down 141.57 points, or 1.21%, at 11,572.21. Amgen Inc gained 2.7% after its asthma drug, being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca, met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Ulta Beauty Inc topped gainers on the S&P 500 with its 9.0% jump after the cosmetics store chain signed a long-term deal with Target Corp to open its own stores at the big box retailer's locations. Target gained 1.6%. Apple Inc rose about 0.2% ahead of an event later in the day where it is expected to unveil new Mac computers using its own in-house processor chips.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 12 new lows.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturdays 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match an...

Jio launches mobile services in Zanskar

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, ...

China cannot be separated from world: Xi

China cannot be separated from the world in achieving development as both need each other for prosperity, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday as he highlighted the new development model being pursued by the worlds second-largest economy. X...

People of MP reposed faith in Shivraj, it's victory of collective leadership: BJP leaders

With the BJP headed for winning two-thirds of seats in Madhya Pradesh assembly bypolls, BJP leaders on Tuesday said people of the state have reposed faith in the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and dubbed his predecessor Kamal Nath as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020