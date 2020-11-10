Gold concealed in face masks, jeans worth Rs 1.85 crore seized; 5 held

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI): Customs authorities at the airport here have seized gold valued at Rs 1.85 crore that was concealed in face masks and in jeans pant pockets from 11 passengers over the last two days and have arrested five people in this connection. Acting on specific inputs, the sleuths recovered the yellow metal from four passengers who arrived from Dubai on Monday concealed in facial masks and as well as in paste form in their rectum.

In the second incident, the officials recovered the precious metal concealed in the form of cut bits, paste bundles from seven passengers upon their arrival from Dubai on Tuesday. In both incidents five passengers were arrested and 3.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.85 crore was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, an official release said here.