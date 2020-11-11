Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's revenue collection grows by 2.27 pc by October-end

The total revenue generation by the end of October, 2019 was around Rs 25,002.84 crore which increased to Rs 25,571.42 crore during the current financial year, the official said. The revenue generated from non-tax sources up to October 2019 was Rs 7,533.26 crore and it rose to Rs 9,296.60 crore during the corresponding period of this fiscal, an increase of 23.41 per cent.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:12 IST
Odisha's revenue collection grows by 2.27 pc by October-end
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Odisha's revenue collection by October this fiscal has grown by 2.27 per cent over the corresponding period in the last financial year, as the state overcame the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent slowdown across the country, an official said on Tuesday. This came to light at a meeting of all secretaries presided over by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

He reviewed the revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources which together grew 2.27 per cent by the end of October this year in comparison to the first seven months of the previous fiscal. The total revenue generation by the end of October, 2019 was around Rs 25,002.84 crore which increased to Rs 25,571.42 crore during the current financial year, the official said.

The revenue generated from non-tax sources up to October 2019 was Rs 7,533.26 crore and it rose to Rs 9,296.60 crore during the corresponding period of this fiscal, an increase of 23.41 per cent. Finance Secretary A K Meena told PTI that the rise in the non-tax revenue generation is mostly due to mine auctions.

While there is an overall growth of 2.27 per cent in revenue generation by October end, own tax revenue collection declined by minus 6.7 per cent, he said replying to a question. Even in face of lockdown, budget utilisation crossed Rs 51,000 crore by October, 2020, and the highest utilisation of around Rs 26,000 crore was made in the social sector.

The chief secretary directed various departments to "focus on speedy implementation of the livelihood and infrastructure projects". The departments of water resources, rural development, works, housing & urban development were asked to "prioritise identified strategic projects and complete those within the scheduled time".

The chief secretary assured the departments that there would be no dearth of funds for project implementation. He also directed the departments to furnish their budget input by December end for preparation of 2021-22 annual budget.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus nuclear plant stops power output soon after opening

Belarus first nuclear power plant stopped generating electricity the day after it was formally opened by President Alexander Lukashenko and some of its equipment needs to be replaced, a Belarusian official told The Associated Press on Tuesd...

Europe COVID death toll tops 300,000 as winter looms and infections surge

More than 300,000 people have died of COVID-19 across Europe, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday, and authorities fear that fatalities and infections will continue to rise as the region heads into winter despite hopes for a new vaccine...

Report: NASA needs more time, money to bring back Mars rocks

NASA is underestimating the amount of time and money it will take to bring Mars rocks back to Earth in the coming decade, an independent panel said Tuesday. The review board suggested that NASA and the European Space Agency consider bumping...

Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Topsia area, 60 shanties gutted; TMC councillor manhandled

Around 60 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in the citys Topsia area on Tuesday afternoon, a fire department official said. At least 12 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took a little less than three hours to d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020