Odisha's revenue collection grows by 2.27 pc by October-end

Odisha's revenue collection by October this fiscal has grown by 2.27 per cent over the corresponding period in the last financial year, as the state overcame the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent slowdown across the country, an official said on Tuesday. This came to light at a meeting of all secretaries presided over by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

He reviewed the revenue generation from both own tax and non-tax sources which together grew 2.27 per cent by the end of October this year in comparison to the first seven months of the previous fiscal. The total revenue generation by the end of October, 2019 was around Rs 25,002.84 crore which increased to Rs 25,571.42 crore during the current financial year, the official said.

The revenue generated from non-tax sources up to October 2019 was Rs 7,533.26 crore and it rose to Rs 9,296.60 crore during the corresponding period of this fiscal, an increase of 23.41 per cent. Finance Secretary A K Meena told PTI that the rise in the non-tax revenue generation is mostly due to mine auctions.

While there is an overall growth of 2.27 per cent in revenue generation by October end, own tax revenue collection declined by minus 6.7 per cent, he said replying to a question. Even in face of lockdown, budget utilisation crossed Rs 51,000 crore by October, 2020, and the highest utilisation of around Rs 26,000 crore was made in the social sector.

The chief secretary directed various departments to "focus on speedy implementation of the livelihood and infrastructure projects". The departments of water resources, rural development, works, housing & urban development were asked to "prioritise identified strategic projects and complete those within the scheduled time".

The chief secretary assured the departments that there would be no dearth of funds for project implementation. He also directed the departments to furnish their budget input by December end for preparation of 2021-22 annual budget.