Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE-listed Choice International H1 net profit at Rs 10.22 crore, up 74% on year

"Our broking services have continued to be our strongest segment which has contributed 70% and 91% in Revenue and PBT respectively during the six-month period under review," said Kamal Poddar, managing director of the company. "In the first quarter of FY 21, an unrealized profit of Rs. 9.08 crore was recorded, a reversal of which resulted in a net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the second quarter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:39 IST
BSE-listed Choice International H1 net profit at Rs 10.22 crore, up 74% on year
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BSE-listed financial conglomerate - Choice International Limited - reported a net profit of Rs 10.22 crore on consolidated revenue of Rs 77.15 crore, up 74% and 22%, respectively for the six-month period of Apr-Sep over the same period last year. During the six-month period under review, the emerging hybrid fintech company improved its EBITDA margin to 31 percent from 30 percent last year.

The half-yearly results were approved at the board meeting held on Tuesday. "Our broking services have continued to be our strongest segment which has contributed 70% and 91% in Revenue and PBT respectively during the six-month period under review," said Kamal Poddar, managing director of the company.

"In the first quarter of FY 21, an unrealized profit of Rs. 9.08 crore was recorded, a reversal of which resulted in a net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the second quarter. The consolidated revenue for the second quarter stood at Rs. 33.20 crore. Further, with the declining cases from the pandemic and easing of lock-down measures, we are hopeful of capitalizing on the chaos and emerge much strong with our organic and inorganic initiatives," Poddar said. The acquisition of our insurance broking company is awaiting regulatory approval and our strategic alliance with a digital platform for providing loans against securities will soon materialize with the launch of the application, he said.

About Choice International: Choice Group is an End-To-End financial services conglomerate, encapsulating a diversified range of financial products. We keep widening our service portfolio to keep pace with technological progress. We have a duty towards our trusted stakeholders which comes top on our priority list, but Choice Group is not just about business; we are also a socially responsible corporation that regularly gives back to society. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249684/Choice_International_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden

Some dramatic moves on immigration are expected in the early days of the Biden administration. Joe Biden will likely use executive orders to reverse some of President Donald Trumps most controversial actions, rolling back moves that were a ...

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain. Long lines have appea...

GOP presses ahead after election with Russia probe review

President Donald Trump may have lost his bid for reelection, but that hasnt stopped Senate Republicans from pressing forward with their politically charged probe of the FBIs Russia investigation. The latest burst of activity came Tuesday wh...

Golf-Im dreams of winning Masters to dish out Korean-style marinated ribs

Im Sung-jae may be a long shot to win the Masters on his first trip to Augusta this week but the talented South Korean has already decided what will be on the menu if he becomes the first Asian to win one of golfs biggest prizes. As well as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020