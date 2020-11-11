Suzlon Energy shares jump 5 pc on Sept quarter profit

Shares of Suzlon Energy on Wednesday jumped 5 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of around Rs 670 crore in September quarter. The stock gained 4.93 per cent to Rs 3.19 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rose by 5 per cent to Rs 3.15. Suzlon Energy has posted a consolidated net profit of around Rs 670 crore in the September quarter mainly due to lower expenses.

The company had recorded a consolidated net loss of over Rs 777 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, showed a BSE filing at midnight on Tuesday. Total income of the company dipped to Rs 736.70 crore in the quarter from Rs 817.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses of the firm came down to Rs 886.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,551.16 crore in the same period last year.