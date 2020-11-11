LG seeks Centre's help to exploit full economic potential of Pashmina produced in Ladakh
"Other issues of road connectivity including national highways and internal roads in Ladakh, need for additional tunnels, assistance to local MSMEs were also discussed at length," the spokesman said.PTI | Leh | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:06 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur has sought Centre's help to exploit the full economic potential of Pashmina produced in the Union Territory. Mathur raised the issue during a meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, an official spokesman said here on Wednesday.
Mathur met Gadkari on Tuesday to discuss developmental projects in Ladakh, the spokesman said. He stressed on the need to support promotion of Pashmina as a means of rural livelihood and revenue generating avenue for youth, the spokesman said.
Mathur also thanked the minister for sanctioning and launching the work on Zojila tunnel, which after completion would provide all weather road between Kashmir and Ladakh. Currently, the 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway usually remains closed for four to five months in a year owing to heavy snowfall at Zojilla pass.
The spokesman said the minister assured that Zojilla tunnel project would be completed in a few years. "Other issues of road connectivity including national highways and internal roads in Ladakh, need for additional tunnels, assistance to local MSMEs were also discussed at length," the spokesman said.
