Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB and Luxembourg discuss partnership in Asia and Pacific and COVID-19 response

“ADB highly values its partnership with Luxembourg, which has shown strong support through its funds at ADB for Asia’s financial development and carbon markets,” Mr Asakawa said.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:42 IST
ADB and Luxembourg discuss partnership in Asia and Pacific and COVID-19 response
Mr Asakawa said that a resilient, functional, and innovative financial sector is even more important during the recovery phase from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and Luxembourg Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Pierre Gramegna in a call today discussed the ADB–Luxembourg partnership in Asia and the Pacific and responses to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"ADB highly values its partnership with Luxembourg, which has shown strong support through its funds at ADB for Asia's financial development and carbon markets," Mr Asakawa said. "Given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I hope we can expand our partnership in these and other areas of mutual interest."

Mr Asakawa said that a resilient, functional, and innovative financial sector is even more important during the recovery phase from the COVID-19 pandemic, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Thus, the policy should focus on financial stability, green bonds for infrastructure investment, insurance markets for risk sharing and transfer, and financial inclusion through fintech.

Since 2006, Luxembourg has supported Asia's financial development through a $7.8 million contribution to the Finance Sector Development Partnership Fund and $17.1 million to its expanded form, the Finance Sector Development Partnership Special Fund. The two funds have financed a total of 73 projects, covering financial stability, financial inclusion, innovative financing, and insurance market development.

Mr Asakawa expressed ADB's unwavering commitment in tackling climate change presented in Strategy 2030 and invited Luxembourg's further engagement to support developing members in achieving targets articulated under their respective Nationally Determined Contributions. He highlighted Luxembourg's long-standing support for ADB's Carbon Market Program and sought to continue collaboration for harnessing upcoming carbon market opportunities under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Mr Asakawa also expressed his appreciation of Luxembourg's support for the 13th replenishment of the Asian Development Fund, which provides assistance to ADB's poorest and most vulnerable members.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on winning state polls

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance NDA winning the state assembly elections. In a letter addressed to the Janata Dal United chief, the Tibetan spiritual leader pra...

Virtual meeting held on Value Chain Creation for Kiwi fruit – Farm to Fork

The Ministry of Agriculture along with Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland organized today a virtual meeting on Value Chain Creation for Kiwi fruit Farm to Fork keeping in mind the popularity of the fruit due to its tremendous comm...

PNB raises Rs 1,500 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank has issued and allotted Rs 1,500 crore tier II Basel III compliant capital bonds at a coupon o...

Soccer-Hungary coach Rossi tests positive for coronavirus on eve of Euro 2020 match

Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi tested positive for COVID-19 and separated from the team in quarantine a day before their crucial Euro 2020 playoff match against Iceland. After several negative tests Marco Rossis latest test showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020