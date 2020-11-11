Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB raises Rs 1,500 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank has issued and allotted Rs 1,500 crore tier II (Basel III compliant) capital bonds at a coupon of 7.10 per cent per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing. The bank has allotted a total of 15,000 bonds to three allottees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:55 IST
PNB raises Rs 1,500 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank has issued and allotted Rs 1,500 crore tier II (Basel III compliant) capital bonds at a coupon of 7.10 per cent per annum on private placement basis, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank has allotted a total of 15,000 bonds to three allottees. Globally, banks are required to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes under the Basel-III Capital Regulations.

These regulations were put in place in the aftermath of global sub-prime crisis to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks. Shares of PNB closed at Rs 29.25 apiece on the BSE, down 1.02 per cent from previous close.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite. Trump ha...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season Lap distance 5.338km. Total distance 309.396km 58 lapsNo race at this circuit since 2011. Lap record Juan Pablo Montoya Col...

German Bund yield pulls back from 2-month highs, ECB comments help

Germanys 10-year bond yield edged off two-month highs on Wednesday, as hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine gave way to the view that monetary stimulus to shore up a fragile economy would underpin bond markets moving forward. The European Central B...

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton set for seventh title as F1 returns to Turkey

Lewis Hamilton can match Michael Schumachers record seven world championships and overtake the former Ferrari great as the most successful Formula One driver of all time in Turkey on Sunday.The Mercedes ace, who has a record 93 race wins, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020