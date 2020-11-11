Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys Launches Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to Deliver Cloud-Powered, Cognitive-First Managed Services for IT Operations

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to help organizations run their IT portfolios as engines driving intuitive decisions, building responsive value chains, and delivering perceptive experiences for the business.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:27 IST
Infosys Launches Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to Deliver Cloud-Powered, Cognitive-First Managed Services for IT Operations
Infosys logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform to help organizations run their IT portfolios as engines driving intuitive decisions, building responsive value chains, and delivering perceptive experiences for the business. The open, end-to-end managed services platform for IT operations, from transition to transformation, delivers value by:

1. Setting up a business command center to act as the digital brain, unifying and analyzing input from disparate IT tools and processes to drive zero-touch, zero-latency IT support and maintenance services2. Probing for insights and root causes of process friction, poor experience and disruptions, to build sentient and seamless experience journeys3. Applying conversational AI and cognitive automation to enable self-service, improve efficiency and reliability of agile operations4. Taking a business process KPI-led view of operations aligned with business objectives "We selected Infosys, based on the promise of efficiencies that the Live Enterprise Application Management Platform brings for the digital transformation of Tyson Foods' enterprise value chain. The speed and scale of new technology presents a huge opportunity for us and we are keen to drive a more rapid embrace of technology to sharpen our competitive edge," said Doug Kulka, Vice President, IT Delivery as a Service, Tyson Foods.

Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, amplified by the cloud capabilities brought in by Infosys Cobalt, helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, rationalize and manage their IT portfolio, embrace digital applications driven by microservices architecture and adopt cloud and IIOT faster. "Our clients are looking to create the enterprise IT and application landscape they need to respond to disruptive opportunities and threats coming their way in an increasingly complex digital world. Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform is helping them reimagine their application management strategy and realize their vision of a sentient, responsive enterprise," said Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys.

Enterprises that run on Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform tap into the full potential of the Infosys partner ecosystem for best-of-breed commercial off the shelf ITSM and ITOM products as well as enterprise grade open source software, along with proprietary Infosys tools. For more details on Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, visit us here: https://www.infosys.com/services/application-development-maintenance/service-offerings/management-platform.html

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to jump as tech stocks snap back

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. Nasdaq 100 futu...

'Doctor Strange' actor Mads Mikkelsen in early talks to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp taking over his role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. According to Variety, Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production in the UK a...

Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day

President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his failed reelection bid to take part in the annual presidential rite. Trump ha...

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Turkish Grand Prix

Some statistics for Sundays Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park circuit, the 14th race of the season Lap distance 5.338km. Total distance 309.396km 58 lapsNo race at this circuit since 2011. Lap record Juan Pablo Montoya Col...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020