Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hiring activities in hospitality, travel industry improve in October: Naukri.com report

Hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry, which saw a decline during the pandemic phase, has seen an improvement in October 2020 over the last month, stated a report by Naukri.com on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:42 IST
Hiring activities in hospitality, travel industry improve in October: Naukri.com report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry, which saw a decline during the pandemic phase, has seen an improvement in October 2020 over the last month, stated a report by Naukri.com on Wednesday. As per the report, hiring activity in the hospitality and travel industry saw a sequential recovery of 33 per cent in October as compared to September, 2020.

Further, the demand for professionals in the ticketing/travel/airlines and hospitality sectors saw an incline of 35 per cent and 28 per cent respectively in October 2020 versus last month, the report stated. It stated that relaxations in lockdown from June onwards are reflected in the month on month (m-o-m) recovery, which went through a slight dip in July, but maintained an overall upward trend.

However, full recovery is still far from sight, as the sector post-COVID-19 period is down by 61 per cent as compared to the pre-COVID period (February 2020). Stating that companies like Oyo, Travel Triangle, Club Mahindra, Sodexo and Frankfinn Aviation are seeking candidates, the report added that the top roles, for which candidates are being sought are sales/business development manager, front officer/guest relationship manager, travel agent, ground staff and accountant.

The report said Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata contributed 50 per cent of the jobs in these sectors, apart from roles in cities like Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. (ANI)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia announces AVA QoE at the Edge service for superior 5G experience

Finnish telecom giant Nokia today announced the AVA Quality of Experience QoE at the Edge service that enables Communications Service Providers CSP to deliver a superior customer experience.Commenting on this development, Dennis Lorenzin, H...

France says "cowardly" Remembrance Day attack in Saudi city Jeddah wounds several

A blast at a World War One remembrance ceremony in Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday, France said, urging its citizens living in Saudi Arabia to exercise maximum vigilance following what it called an attack using an explosive devic...

BJP gained on development agenda, says Kateel

The by-poll victories in two assembly constituencies in Karnataka is a reflection of the mindset of the people who have accepted the BJPs development agenda, party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday. Addressing report...

Travellers ready to step out; uptick in bookings for domestic, leisure destinations: OYO

Mumbai, Nov 11 PTI&#160;As India gradually unlocks, more and more people are now ready to step out to explore domestic destinations, and as per OYOs Diwali booking trends, Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam and Varanasi are among the top to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020