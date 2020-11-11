COVID-19: Delhi govt extends validity of vehicle-related documents till Dec 31

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the city, Delhi government has extended the validity of vehicle-related documents including fitness and registration certificates, driving licences and all types of permits, till December 31

The national capital is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases amid the festive season and rising pollution level. It recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the city's infection tally to over 4.5 lakh. Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in a tweet said on Wednesday that the decision to extend validity of documents was taken by Delhi government in view of increasing COVID-19 cases

He said necessary direction has been issued to concerned departments. An order issued on Tuesday by Transport department stated documents including fitness and registration certificates, driving licences and all types of permits whose validity extension could not be granted due to lockdown and that had expired since February 1, will be valid till December 31, 2020.