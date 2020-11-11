Left Menu
Development News Edition

German experts see economy shrinking 5.1 per cent this year

The German government's panel of independent economic advisers is predicting that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will shrink by 5.1 per cent this year — a somewhat more optimistic forecast than one made recently by ministers.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:55 IST
German experts see economy shrinking 5.1 per cent this year

The German government's panel of independent economic advisers is predicting that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will shrink by 5.1 per cent this year — a somewhat more optimistic forecast than one made recently by ministers. In a report released Wednesday, the five-member German Council of Economic Experts predicted that gross domestic product will grow by 3.7 per cent in 2021.

At the end of October, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier predicted a 5.5 per cent contraction this year, followed by 4.4 per cent growth next year. The experts said their forecast takes account of the resurgence of infections over the past two months and of new measures taken in an effort to curb it. Germany is just over a week into a four-week partial shutdown, with restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities closed and new contact restrictions imposed. This time, schools and nonessential shops have remained open.

“The economic situation remains fragile due to the sharp rise in infections,” panel chairman Lars Feld said in a statement. “How the pandemic can be contained and how foreign economies develop are key to the further development of the economy.” Many other countries in Europe have imposed more or less drastic restrictions to curb surges in new cases across the continent that are, in several cases, more severe than Germany's..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Lira soars as Erdogan promises new economic era in Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic growth strategy on Wednesday based on stability, lower inflation and international investment, an abrupt shift in rhetorical gears that sparked an rally of up to 4 by the lira.Erdogan ...

Political activities in Karnataka BJP camp after CM indicates cabinet reshuffle

A day after Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated cabinet reshuffle is on cards, political activities intensified within the ruling BJP camp in the state on Wednesday. Some ministerial aspirant MLAs met at Water Resources Minis...

'SC is there to protect, if state targets individuals'

The Supreme Court Wednesday said if the State targets individuals then they must realise that the apex court is there to protect them and asked the high courts to not fall short of exercising constitutional duties in protecting personal lib...

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 cr

Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended SeptemberThe company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020