IFSCA-appointed panel suggests measures to enhance retail participation at IFSC

In August, the newly created IFSCA constituted a seven-member committee, headed by Indasia Fund Advisors Chairman Pradip Shah, to suggest ways to enhance international retail participation in the IFSC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:45 IST
An IFSCA-appointed committee has recommended a slew of measures for enhancing retail participation, and emphasised that there is an opportunity for FinServ from India and taking India global through the IFSC. In its final report, the seven-member committee suggested that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) should balance a robust regulatory framework with ease of doing business and aim to benchmark itself with the best-in-class jurisdictions, according to an official statement.

It suggested that there is an immediate potential to promote international retail business at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). It will meet the three key objectives of boosting job creation, generating additional revenue for India, and attracting funds (especially from the Indian Diaspora) for building India's infrastructure, it added.

"In light of the duty enjoined on the IFSCA by the International Financial Services Centres Act, 2019, the committee outlined the dual role of IFSCA of development and regulation," it said. It added that the role of development would be critical in the initial years, as IFSCA builds a conducive ecosystem for financial institutions to operate in the IFSC.

The committee also highlighted the opportunity for FinServ from India and taking India global through the IFSC, the statement said. "Our vision is to develop the IFSC in India into a leading global financial centre having strong connect with global markets.

"A huge domestic economy and around 30-million strong Indian diaspora globally would help IFSC emerge as a dominant gateway for global capital flows into and out of the country," IFSCA Chairman Injeti Srinivas said. The recommendations in the report relate to banking, insurance and asset management and capital markets.

Some of the suggestions included allowing retail participation including liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) investments by resident Indians and enable IFSC banking units (IBUs) to provide banking products and solutions to retail/individual clients. Besides, it suggested permitting IBUs to offer foreign currency (FCY) clearing services from the IFSC and allowing IBUs to obtain foreign portfolio investor (FPI) licence and invest in rupee-denominated G-Secs, corporate bonds and other permissible rupee-denominated securities.

With regard to the insurance sector, the panel suggested permission to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) to buy life insurance policies from companies set up at the IFSC and allow them to pay premium in the currency of their choice, including Indian rupees. Some other suggestions included allowing insurance companies to offer health insurance products to NRIs and PIOs, and insurers be allowed to set up subsidiaries at IFSC to promote business.

It also pointed that IFSC should emerge as a reinsurance hub for Asia and Africa with more reinsurers encouraged to set up base in IFSC. IFSC can also emerge as an aviation insurance hub for the world, it added.

It also suggested permiting resident individuals to invest in alternative investment funds (AIFs) or mutual funds (MFs) in the IFSC via the LRS route and allowing resident individuals to invest in companies listed on the IFSC exchanges via the LRS route.

"As a greenfield IFSC and with a new regulatory body, there is also an opportunity for the IFSCA to set a new global benchmark by providing an environment that fosters innovation in financial products and services and the development of financial technology solutions on the back of a progressive regulatory framework and a conducive work environment," Shah said. The IFSC, with its approach of 'FinServe from India', will complement the 'Make in India' vision of the government, Shah added.

The expert committee was constituted by the IFSCA with an aim to suggest how to develop international retail business in the IFSC along with potential strategies for making the IFSC attractive for international financial services. The panel was also to provide a road map for future growth of international retail business in IFSC, and also examine and recommend any other issues that are important in the development of the IFSC.

Apart from channelising India's offshore business to the IFSC located at GIFT City and making it the gateway for India-centric international financial services, the objective is to make it a global hub for international financial services on the lines of London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai. Earlier this year, the government constituted the IFSCA with Srinivas as its chairperson to develop and regulate the financial services market in the IFSC in India.

