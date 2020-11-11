Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece to offer 50% tax break for returning professionals and "digital migrants"

Greece is preparing a law that will offer a hefty tax incentive to workers who move there from abroad, with the aim of creating more professional jobs and reversing its crisis-era brain-drain, an adviser to the prime minister told Reuters. Alex Patelis, who advises Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on financial matters, said Greece hoped to attract "digital migrants" after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift to remote working in many countries and sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:05 IST
Greece to offer 50% tax break for returning professionals and "digital migrants"

Greece is preparing a law that will offer a hefty tax incentive to workers who move there from abroad, with the aim of creating more professional jobs and reversing its crisis-era brain-drain, an adviser to the prime minister told Reuters.

Alex Patelis, who advises Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on financial matters, said Greece hoped to attract "digital migrants" after the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift to remote working in many countries and sectors. "A worker from abroad who moves to Greece will be eligible for a 50% exemption on income earned here for seven years under the plan," he said on Wednesday, adding that legislation will be brought to parliament by the end of the year.

Patelis said the government's aim was to create jobs, either through an individual moving to Greece or a company relocating a worker to the country. The incentive package will be available only during 2021 and people who have not been Greek tax residents within the last seven years will be eligible. "The main criterion for eligibility for the tax incentive is tax residence," Patelis said.

There will be no restrictions on levels of income or types of work, although the government hopes to attract professionals and to lure back some of the estimated 800,000 Greeks who left during the years-long debt crisis to pursue careers abroad. "An extra push is needed to see them return," Patelis said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has also shown that it is possible in many cases for one to choose where to live and work thanks to technology. We can have digital migrants." Athens also sees a potential "Brexit bonus" from offering a tax incentive for people who want to leave the United Kingdom following its departure from the European Union to move their jobs to Greece.

"We just want to get a share of that pie," Patelis said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Incs counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game makers Fortnite game removed from the iPhon...

UK reaches grim milestone with more than 50,000 COVID deaths

The United Kingdom reached a bleak milestone in its battle with coronavirus on Wednesday as the official death toll passed 50,000 casting a shadow on the positive news about the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. The death toll is higher...

With 44,281 new cases, India's COVID tally surpasses 86-lakh mark

Indias coronavirus count climbed to 86,36,012 after reporting 44,281 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Wednesday. The death toll mounted to 1,27,571, with 512...

COVID-19 cases still surging in the Americas, the WHO warns

COVID-19 cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in last week, the World Health Organizations regional office said on Wednesday.The United States continues to report record-breaking numbers, while parts of Canada an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020