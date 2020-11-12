PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- GardaWorld has cleared competition hurdles in the United States and Canada in its 3 billion pound hostile takeover bid of UK-based security company G4S Plc as it steps up attempts to persuade shareholders to back its offer. - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed that Britain is struggling to conclude a trade deal with Canada before the Brexit transition ends on January 1 because it does not have "the bandwidth".

- Diageo Plc owned brewer Guinness has issued a "precautionary" recall of the alcohol-free version of its stout over fears of bacterial contamination just weeks after its launch. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)