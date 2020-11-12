Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal Trading Giant, JHM Group committed to support Bangladeshi development projects worth USD 16.25 billion by 2023

The nuclear power plant is being constructed at Rooppur (Ruppur), adjoining Paksey, in the Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District, on the bank of the river Padma, 87 miles (140 km) west of Dhaka, in the northwest of the country.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-11-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 11:08 IST
West Bengal Trading Giant, JHM Group committed to support Bangladeshi development projects worth USD 16.25 billion by 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bangladesh is a developing country in South Asia. A large number of development initiatives are underway to promote the infrastructure of Bangladesh that has attracted investments from countries like India, Russia, China, & Japan to name a few. JHM International Ltd (a group company of JHM Group) is among the key supplier of stones to these Mega development projects. JHM Group with over USD 180m Annual turnover is importing stones from India and delivering in Bangladesh for country's development. Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant Project worth USD 12.65billion, Padma Bridge in Bangladesh worth USD 3.6billion & Texmaco Rail Akhawara are among a few major projects where JHM Group is contributing through supplying high quality stones directly from India.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be a 2.4 GWe nuclear power plant in Bangladesh. The nuclear power plant is being constructed at Rooppur (Ruppur), adjoining Paksey, in the Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District, on the bank of the river Padma, 87 miles (140 km) west of Dhaka, in the northwest of the country. It will be the country's first nuclear power plant, and the first of two units are expected to go into operation in 2023. "Non-critical" infrastructure is being built by Bangladeshi and Indian construction companies such as the MAX Group of Bangladesh & JHM group is a key supplier of stone to MAX Group since 2018. The Padma Bridge is a multipurpose road-rail bridge across the Padma River, globally known as the Ganges, under construction in Bangladesh. It will connect Louhajong, Munshiganj to Shariatpur and Madaripur, linking the south-west of the country, to northern and eastern regions. Padma Bridge is the most challenging construction project in the history of Bangladesh. Padma Bridge, when commissioned, is expected to boost the GDP of Bangladesh by as much as 1.2 percent.

JHM group is committed to contribute in development of Bangladesh & is only company in West Bangol exporting stones from India to Bangladesh. JHM International (a group company of JHM Group) is unique in providing end to end supply of stones for Padma bridge and Nuput Power plan. Company is delivering over 100k metric ton stone to Padma Bridge and over 500k metric ton for nupur power plant. For more information, please visit jhmgroup.in

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020