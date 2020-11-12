Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki launches festive edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has launched festive edition kits for three models -- Alto, Celerio and WagonR. In the current times, customers are looking for options which offer trustworthy performance and are high on style quotient, he added. "To resonate on these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of Alto, Celerio and WagonR," Srivastava noted..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:24 IST
Maruti Suzuki launches festive edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has launched festive edition kits for three models -- Alto, Celerio and WagonR. The kits, which could only be bought with a new car, are priced at Rs 25,490 for Alto, Rs 25,990 for Celerio and Rs 29,990 for WagonR, MSI said in a statement.

The Alto kit comes with various features like touchscreen music system, security system, dual tone seat covers, steering wheel, among others. Celerio kit comes with additions like designer mats, double din audio with bluetooth. Similarly, WagonR comes with front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, among others.

"The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. The company's stalwarts - Alto, WagonR and Celerio collectively contribute 75 per cent of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars," MSI Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said. In the current times, customers are looking for options which offer trustworthy performance and are high on style quotient, he added.

"To resonate on these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of Alto, Celerio and WagonR," Srivastava noted..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase.

FM announces new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to incentivse creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase....

UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs

The British economy bounced back strongly in the third quarter of the year as many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted, official figures showed Thursday. The Office for National Statistics said the economy gr...

Petra Diamonds investigates charges Tanzanian subsistence miners abused

Petra Diamonds said it was investigating allegations by a British non-governmental organisation that subsistence miners who trespassed on the firms Williamson mine in Tanzania were detained, beaten and shot at, killing at least seven of the...

Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach until 2022 T20 WC

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Thursday extended batting coach Younis Khans contract till 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The PCB said it had received positive feedback about Younis role during tour of England, which paved way for is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020