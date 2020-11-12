Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid

Norwegian Air's debts of more than $5 billion and a "confusing" ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norway's transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:19 IST
Norway views Norwegian Air debt as key obstacle to aid
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian Air's debts of more than $5 billion and a "confusing" ownership structure are the main obstacles to any extra state aid, Norway's transport minister said after the government this week rejected a cash injection plea. The pioneer in low-cost transatlantic flights, which grew rapidly through borrowing to build up a huge fleet of aircraft, was already facing financial difficulties before the coronavirus crisis brought air travel to a standstill.

Now the cash-strapped budget carrier, which is serving domestic routes only with just six of its 140 aircraft flying, has warned it could run out of funds in the first quarter of 2021 without state aid. "We have not set a principle that we can't consider support for a company," Transport Minister Knut Arild Hareide told a conference organised by the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) on Thursday.

"But for us it's difficult when we know the company has reported net interest bearing debts of 48.5 billion crowns ($5.34 billion)," Hareide said of Norwegian. The dramatic impact on airlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted on Thursday when state-owned Emirates said that Dubai would help it through the crisis after losses of $3.4 billion tipped its holding company into its first half-year loss in more than thirty years.

Norwegian's creditors and lessors took control of the airline in May with a partial debt conversion that allowed it to access state-guaranteed loans of 3 billion crowns, but the new owners have not injected much cash of their own. "The ownership structure is quite confusing, there are no shareholders seeking to take the initiative," Hareide said.

Including leasing commitments, Norwegian's overall debt and liabilities stood at 66.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.34 billion) at the end of September, while its cash holdings amounted to 3.4 billion. "It would not be right for the government to assume all the risk ... if we contribute billions of crowns there is a risk that some of the money could end up at U.S. banks and Chinese leasing companies," Hareide said.

While Norwegian's brand could potentially live on, its shares are unlikely to hold much value, HSBC said in a research note, lowering its target price to 0.1 crown from 0.25 crown. Norwegian's stock traded at 0.52 crown in Oslo on Thursday, a drop of 99% since the start of the year. ($1 = 9.1043 Norwegian crowns)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Q2 FY21 Pre-Provision Profit grew by 10% YoY to ₹ 21 Crore

Consolidated Collection Efficiency Improves to 91 in Oct20 vis--vis 66 in June 20 AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- Arman Financial Services Ltd Arman, a Gujarat-based non-banking financial company NBFC, with interests in microf...

K'taka govt assigns KIOCL, MECL for mineral exploration in state

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to release a grant of Rs 65.23 crore to Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited and Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited to identify mining areas in the state. We have recognised two companies of t...

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

Hyderabad, Nov 12 PTI The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference IGDC, a unique for the industry, by the industry event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday. Ra...

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly smart screen from groundnut shells

Indian scientists have developed an eco-friendly smart screen from groundnut shells that could help not only in preserving privacy but also in energy conservation by controlling light and heat passing through it and reducing air conditionin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020