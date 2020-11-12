Left Menu
Hyundai initiates sanitisation exercise across 292 rural locations

The month-long activity is aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for the rural community, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement. The sanitisation drive is initiated by Hyundai branded vehicles, which will go around public places sanitising the areas, including sarpanch house, schools, nursing centre, rural mandis, panchayat locations and government offices, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:33 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has commenced a sanitisation drive across 292 rural locations across the country. The month-long activity is aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for the rural community, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The sanitisation drive is initiated by Hyundai branded vehicles, which will go around public places sanitising the areas, including sarpanch house, schools, nursing centre, rural mandis, panchayat locations and government offices, it added. "Taking our global vision of progress for humanity forward, we intend to extend more support to the COVID warriors in Tier III and IV towns and villages who have actively stood up and supported the entire community during this unprecedented time," HMIL Director – Sales, Marketing & Service- Tarun Garg said.

