Arvind Fashions appoints Shailesh Chaturvedi as CEO

Arvind Fashions Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Shailesh Chaturvedi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from February 1, 2021. Chaturvedi, previously the Managing Director (MD) and CEO, PVH -Arvind brands -- a joint venture that houses eminent brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein -- and also led the Arrow brand for Arvind Fashions, will take over from J Suresh, the current MD and CEO who will be retiring later this year.

Commenting on the change in leadership, AFL Chairman and Non-Executive Director Sanjay Lalbhai said under Suresh's leadership over the past 15 years, Arvind Fashions has built some of India's most aspirational brands which are poised to grow rapidly in the years to come. "I would like to wish Shailesh the best in his new role at the company, and am confident that he will lead us successfully in our next phase of growth," he added.

After stepping down from his active role, Suresh will continue on the AFL board and also advise the board on key strategic issues, the company said. AFL Director Kulin Lalbhai said Chaturvedi has successfully grown several of the company's brands over the last 15 years. He joined Arvind in 2006 to lead Tommy Hilfiger and has been instrumental in establishing it as one of the most admired and aspirational brands in the country.

"He has deep expertise in working with international brands that gives him a unique insight into bringing global best practices into the Indian market, which will be very valuable to AFL going forward. With his proven strength in building strong brands, Shailesh is well-equipped to take over this mantle and help us drive value for all our stakeholders," he added. With a total career spanning 28 years, Chaturvedi has been responsible for the launch and development of popular brands in Indian retail, including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Arrow, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly.

Before joining AFL, he served as the Head of Benetton plc's (Italy) wholesale business in the Asia Pacific region based at Hong Kong, where he was responsible for developing its business in countries like Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia, the company said..