Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arvind Fashions appoints Shailesh Chaturvedi as CEO

Chaturvedi, previously the Managing Director (MD) and CEO, PVH -Arvind brands -- a joint venture that houses eminent brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein -- and also led the Arrow brand for Arvind Fashions, will take over from J Suresh, the current MD and CEO who will be retiring later this year. Commenting on the change in leadership, AFL Chairman and Non-Executive Director Sanjay Lalbhai said under Suresh's leadership over the past 15 years, Arvind Fashions has built some of India's most aspirational brands which are poised to grow rapidly in the years to come.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:18 IST
Arvind Fashions appoints Shailesh Chaturvedi as CEO

Arvind Fashions Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Shailesh Chaturvedi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from February 1, 2021. Chaturvedi, previously the Managing Director (MD) and CEO, PVH -Arvind brands -- a joint venture that houses eminent brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein -- and also led the Arrow brand for Arvind Fashions, will take over from J Suresh, the current MD and CEO who will be retiring later this year.

Commenting on the change in leadership, AFL Chairman and Non-Executive Director Sanjay Lalbhai said under Suresh's leadership over the past 15 years, Arvind Fashions has built some of India's most aspirational brands which are poised to grow rapidly in the years to come. "I would like to wish Shailesh the best in his new role at the company, and am confident that he will lead us successfully in our next phase of growth," he added.

After stepping down from his active role, Suresh will continue on the AFL board and also advise the board on key strategic issues, the company said. AFL Director Kulin Lalbhai said Chaturvedi has successfully grown several of the company's brands over the last 15 years. He joined Arvind in 2006 to lead Tommy Hilfiger and has been instrumental in establishing it as one of the most admired and aspirational brands in the country.

"He has deep expertise in working with international brands that gives him a unique insight into bringing global best practices into the Indian market, which will be very valuable to AFL going forward. With his proven strength in building strong brands, Shailesh is well-equipped to take over this mantle and help us drive value for all our stakeholders," he added. With a total career spanning 28 years, Chaturvedi has been responsible for the launch and development of popular brands in Indian retail, including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Arrow, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen and Allen Solly.

Before joining AFL, he served as the Head of Benetton plc's (Italy) wholesale business in the Asia Pacific region based at Hong Kong, where he was responsible for developing its business in countries like Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Malaysia, the company said..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Must do whatever it takes to fulfil the aspirations of our children: Population Foundation of India

Urges all stakeholders to unite and work towards meeting the expectations of the young To pay heed to the message in the coincidence of Childrens Day falling on Deepawali 2020New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirPopulation Foundation of India, a...

Seven dead as Typhoon Vamco triggers Philippine capital's worst floods in years

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered government agencies to hasten relief efforts after a powerful typhoon killed at least seven people and unleashed some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila.Duterte cut ...

FACTBOX-The top contenders to run Biden's financial agencies

Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens team has tapped a mix of progressives and centrist policy experts, including former derivatives market regulator Gary Gensler, to lead a transition plan for financial industry oversight. nL1N2HW38V...

Investors pressure Australian firms to tackle slavery in Asia-Pacific

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors urged big businesses in Australia on Thursday to eradicate modern slavery from their Asia-Pacific supply chains, as thousands of companies prepare to present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020