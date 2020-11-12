Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors launches complete contactless, paperless aftersales service

This initiative entails an 'Advanced Pick and Drop' programme, ensuring highest customer safety with a no contact pick-up and drop service and live vehicle tracking in a completely paperless process, the company said. Kia Motors India is also launching a new 'My Convenience' service initiative, which offers personalised vehicle maintenance to its customers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:20 IST
Kia Motors launches complete contactless, paperless aftersales service

Kia Motors India on Thursday announced the launch of a complete contactless, paperless aftersales and personalised vehicle service for its customers, in view of safety concerns amid COVID-19. This initiative entails an 'Advanced Pick and Drop' programme, ensuring highest customer safety with a no contact pick-up and drop service and live vehicle tracking in a completely paperless process, the company said.

Kia Motors India is also launching a new 'My Convenience' service initiative, which offers personalised vehicle maintenance to its customers. With both these initiatives, the company said it aims to redefine the after-sales experience by personalising and digitising the service process to facilitate an enhanced user experience. "These customer-centric ownership experience initiatives reiterate the brand's after-sales identity of 'Promise to Care' offering a seamless and hassle-free ownership experience," it added. "In this unprecedented time, customer safety is an utmost priority and we are proud to be the first OEM in India to introduce a complete contactless, paperless after-sales process. This Diwali, given our customer-centricity, we wanted to gift our customers a contactless, safe after-sales experience while addressing the current market gap," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer, Kia Motors India. Under the advanced pick-and-drop programme, the process will be carried out through the mobile app, the company said, adding relevant documents like company ID and visiting card of the driver will be shared with customers prior to pick-up. Besides, customers will also be receiving SMS alerts at various stages and a map-based live vehicle tracking will be provided on their mobile phone for every scheduled vehicle pick-up or drop, said the release.   In addition, "the initiative also offers inflation protection, the highest level of transparency and flexibility to our patrons. While availing of this service, the customer makes two choices, the first being the Pre-Paid Maintenance (PPM) and the second is the Care Pack (Car Care Services) as per specific requirements", the automaker said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-The top contenders to run Biden's financial agencies

Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens team has tapped a mix of progressives and centrist policy experts, including former derivatives market regulator Gary Gensler, to lead a transition plan for financial industry oversight. nL1N2HW38V...

Investors pressure Australian firms to tackle slavery in Asia-Pacific

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors urged big businesses in Australia on Thursday to eradicate modern slavery from their Asia-Pacific supply chains, as thousands of companies prepare to present...

Soccer-England's FA asks UK government to grant Iceland players travel exemption

Englands Football Association has asked the UK government to grant a travel exemption to Icelands players for next weeks Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, the soccer governing body said on Thursday. Wedensdays game is in doubt due to...

Local entrepreneurs revive Berinag tea

A group of young entrepreneurs have revived Berinag Tea, a legendary brand which ruled the tea markets of London, Kolkata and China for decades till the 1960s because of its distinctive flavour&#160;and aroma.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; &#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020