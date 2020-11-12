Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working on short, medium-term measures to control price rise: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said perishable goods are putting upward pressure on inflation and the government is working on both short and medium-term measures for controlling price rise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:36 IST
Govt working on short, medium-term measures to control price rise: FM
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said perishable goods are putting upward pressure on inflation and the government is working on both short and medium-term measures for controlling price rise. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rose to a seven-month high of 1.32 per cent in September, while retail inflation was at eight-month high of 7.34 per cent on spiralling prices of food items, especially vegetables.

Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman said floods in certain districts have led to uptick in prices of perishable goods, and the government is taking steps for their better preservation, long shelf life and providing weather proof storage, particularly for crops like onion and potato. "Strictly, the perishable goods are the one which went up...and its more because some districts got flooded...The government is working on both short-term and medium-term steps. Import where necessary for short duration and for medium-term, enough investment is being attracted to and incentives being provided to create agri infrastructure," she said.

The Reserve Bank in a report on the state of economy on Wednesday had also flagged unrelenting pressure of inflation as a downside risk confronting the prospects of economic recovery. "The foremost is the unrelenting pressure of inflation, with no signs of waning in spite of supply management measures...There is a grave risk of generalisation of price pressures, unanchoring of inflation expectations feeding into a loss of credibility in policy interventions and the eventual corrosion of the nascent growth impulses that are making their appearance," RBI said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

People are becoming weary of the coronavirus pandemic but should remain vigilant and continue to take precautions, the head of the World Health Organization said, adding that relying on as-yet unproven vaccines was risky.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Lactalis India eyes Rs 4,500 Cr revenue in FY21-22

Chennai, Nov12PTI French firm - Groupe Lactalis, owners of popular dairy brand Lactel -- has forayed into the domestic market with the launch of UHT toned milk pack. It has set a target of generating Rs 4,500 crore revenue by 2021-22 in th...

Sri Lanka repaid USD 4.2 billion, avoided debt default: PM Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka has repaid USD 4.2 billion in foreign debt and avoided sovereign default, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Thursday while presenting the 2020 budget in Parliament. Rajapaksa, who is also the Finance Minister, said the go...

Govt working on short, medium-term measures to control price rise: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said perishable goods are putting upward pressure on inflation and the government is working on both short and medium-term measures for controlling price rise. The wholesale price index WPI ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020