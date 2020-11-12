Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRB Infra posts consolidated net loss of Rs 20 cr in Q2

"Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic impact in the first quarter of FY21, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India's one of the largest and leading highway infrastructure companies, saw its losses reducing to Rs 20 crore while cash profit for the quarter stood at Rs 150 crore with revenues of Rs 1,122 crore," the company said. It said results are not comparable due to transfer of 9 Assets to Pvt InvIT and impact of global Pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:04 IST
IRB Infra posts consolidated net loss of Rs 20 cr in Q2
IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Image Credit: ANI

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 200 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 1,169 crore as against Rs 1,801 crore in the year-ago period. "Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic impact in the first quarter of FY21, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, India's one of the largest and leading highway infrastructure companies, saw its losses reducing to Rs 20 crore while cash profit for the quarter stood at Rs 150 crore with revenues of Rs 1,122 crore," the company said.

It said results are not comparable due to transfer of 9 Assets to Pvt InvIT and impact of global Pandemic. Virendra D Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of the company, said, "Nationwide phased unlocking and onset of festive season in India led to a heartening rebound in toll collections across projects during the quarter. It is very pleasing to note the strong momentum continuing and breaching the pre-COVID levels in subsequent period.

"This is a reflection of strong uptick in economy across facets – whether consumption or manufacturing or government receipts – and, thus, is expected to continue for the rest of the year as well." He said the company is in the process to raise Rs 510 crore by way of rights issue in Private InvIT, likely to be closed within a week. He added: "The pandemic has given us an opportunity to re-visit our strengths – refine, polish, and develop them to cater to the plethora of upcoming opportunities in the sector." The company said there is strong surge in toll collections for all projects, as economic activity picked up across the country.

About the business performance, it said significant improvement has been seen in construction pace. It said the company has received completion certificate from the NHAI for Yedeshi Aurangabad concession; leading to 15.5 per cent increase in tariff with commencement of Toll collection at full rates.

The statement said the company has been given letter of award for Rs 1,755 crore Gandeva-Ena 27.5Km stretch under HAM (hybrid annuity mode) on the upcoming Vadodara Mumbai Expressway project. It said the second tranche of fund raise in Pvt InvIT in process, by way of rights issue of Rs 510 crore and is expected to be closed within a week.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with an asset base of over Rs 51,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs. IRB Group's portfolio (including private and public InvIT) comprises of 22 projects, including 19 BOT (build, operate and transfer), 1 TOT and 2 HAM projects.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das remains critical: Hospital

The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, admitted at the Medanta hospital here, continued to be critical on Thursday, a health bulletin issued by the hospital said.&#160; His condition is cri...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 12

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

FACTBOX-How Ethiopia's Tigray conflict imperils region

Ethiopas Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, has sent troops into northern Tigray state whose leaders he accuses of treason, triggering a conflict with implications around the Horn of Africa. Here are some of the ...

Suspended Kerala IAS officer Sivasankar sent to judicial remand till November 26 in ED case

Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar was on Thursday remanded to judicial custody till November 26 by a court here in an Enforcement Directorate case related to money laundering charges in the Kerala gold smuggling racket. The Special Court f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020