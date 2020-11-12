Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citibank expects card spends to reach year-ago level in Nov on festive offers, economic revival

Meanwhile, on the broader lending side, he said October and November have been encouraging from a loan pick-up perspective. In the statement, the bank said its home loan offerings will now come at rates starting from 6.75 per cent, which is among the lowest in the industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:18 IST
Citibank expects card spends to reach year-ago level in Nov on festive offers, economic revival
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Citibank expects debit and credit card spending by its customers in November to be at par with the performance in the year-ago period, a senior official said on Thursday. The increase in spends, which have been affected across the industry because of the pandemic, will happen on revival in economic conditions and also festive schemes launched by the bank, its head of credit cards, payments and unsecured lending, Arjun Chowdhry, told PTI.

It can be noted that local lenders, led by HDFC Bank and its peer ICICI Bank, have been reporting a return back to pre-COVID levels starting with the steps undertaken for opening up the economy after the stringent lockdowns. Over half of the country's GDP is driven by consumption expenditure and hence, revival becomes an important metric to track.

Chowdhry said in October, spends on bank's cards were at 80 per cent of the year-ago period and have been on an upward trajectory. "In November, we expect the spends to be at par with the same in the year-ago period," he said, pointing out that categories like e-commerce and groceries are very active, while airlines and travel are slow as the sectors are yet to open up fully.

The bank has introduced over 100 offers through brand tie-ups as part of its festive offers, which will continue till late December, and has already seen an over three-fold jump in sales in the initial days of the campaign. "We are prioritising offers for products and services that we have found are of most relevance to our customers and are also giving them special rates to support their aspirations," the bank's chief executive for India, Ashu Khullar, said in a statement.

The purpose of the tie-ups is to get value to customers for their association with the bank and also increase the engagement, Chowdhry said. This is a different year, he said, adding that some people had been holding back spending due to the lockdowns because of a cautious attitude, while for others there were fewer opportunities to spend.

"We believe there are recoveries now, on both aspects, which lead to growth in consumer spending," he said, adding that electronics like mobile phones, laptops and consumer goods like washing machines are seeing higher spending as people spend more time home. Meanwhile, on the broader lending side, he said October and November have been encouraging from a loan pick-up perspective.

In the statement, the bank said its home loan offerings will now come at rates starting from 6.75 per cent, which is among the lowest in the industry. Its customers will not be charged any processing fees till December end..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Russia alleges Navalny could have been poisoned in Germany or on plane

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment, could have been poisoned in Germany or on the plane to Ber...

Post SC relief, Arnab withdraws bail plea from sessions court

Journalist Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his bail plea filed before the sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district in connection with an abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested on N...

China’s online Singles Day sales exceed USD 74 billion, new record

China is gripped by Singles Day online shopping frenzy this month as sales on e-commerce giant Alibabas e-commerce platform Tmall exceeded USD 74.1 billion, a new record for the 12-year-old event, said a media report on Thursday. Sales ...

Exynos 1080: Samsung's mid-range 5G chipset arrives to power next-gen devices

Samsung has finally unveiled its mid-range 5G chipset, the Exynos 1080, that will empower a new generation of mobile experiences. The Exynos 1080 is the first chipset based on Samsungs 5nm EUV FinFET process technology.Based on the tri-clus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020