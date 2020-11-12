Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet to start twice-weekly flights on Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route from Nov 26

Shilpa Bhatia, the chief commercial officer, SpiceJet, said, "Ras Al Khaimah is a very special addition for us and a strong hub from where we have actively operated 350 cargo and 195 repatriation charter flights in the last few months." "As one of the key and growing centres for trade and commerce, we see tremendous potential in this sector,” she added. The 12 new domestic flights that the airline will start this month are on Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Varanasi, Mumbai-Amritsar, Kolkata-Kochi, Mumbai-Adampur and Bengaluru-Jabalpur routes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:48 IST
SpiceJet to start twice-weekly flights on Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route from Nov 26
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

SpiceJet on Thursday said it will operate twice-weekly flights between Delhi and Ras Al Khaimah from November 26. The low-cost carrier will also start 12 new domestic flights in November, it said in a press release. "While the flight on the Delhi-Ras Al Khaimah route will be operational on Thursdays and Sundays, the flight on the return leg of Ras Al Khaimah-Delhi will operate on Fridays and Mondays," it said.

The airline said Ras Al Khaimah will be its 12th international destination. Shilpa Bhatia, the chief commercial officer, SpiceJet, said, "Ras Al Khaimah is a very special addition for us and a strong hub from where we have actively operated 350 cargo and 195 repatriation charter flights in the last few months." "As one of the key and growing centres for trade and commerce, we see tremendous potential in this sector," she added.

The 12 new domestic flights that the airline will start this month are on Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Varanasi, Mumbai-Amritsar, Kolkata-Kochi, Mumbai-Adampur and Bengaluru-Jabalpur routes. The flight on the Mumbai-Adampur route comes under the central government's regional connectivity scheme Udan.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Russia alleges Navalny could have been poisoned in Germany or on plane

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment, could have been poisoned in Germany or on the plane to Ber...

Post SC relief, Arnab withdraws bail plea from sessions court

Journalist Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his bail plea filed before the sessions court at Alibaug in Raigad district in connection with an abetment of suicide case of an interior designer. The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, arrested on N...

China’s online Singles Day sales exceed USD 74 billion, new record

China is gripped by Singles Day online shopping frenzy this month as sales on e-commerce giant Alibabas e-commerce platform Tmall exceeded USD 74.1 billion, a new record for the 12-year-old event, said a media report on Thursday. Sales ...

Exynos 1080: Samsung's mid-range 5G chipset arrives to power next-gen devices

Samsung has finally unveiled its mid-range 5G chipset, the Exynos 1080, that will empower a new generation of mobile experiences. The Exynos 1080 is the first chipset based on Samsungs 5nm EUV FinFET process technology.Based on the tri-clus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020